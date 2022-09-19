Here's What a Successful Community Event Looks Like [Lancaster Hot Air Balloon Festival]

Photo by Sara Melissa Frost

Lancaster Hot Air Balloon Festival & Country Fair wrapped up yet another successful event this weekend. Every year, Bird-in-Hand, a small village in Lancaster County, sees an influx of visitors for this popular festival; the parking lots were packed with cars having out-of-state license plates. All here to explore and observe stunning hot air balloons take off into the farmland horizon.

People mainly come for the balloons, but the festival is so much more than that.

It celebrates community. There are local vendors in every direction you look, there are kids and friends playing together, enjoying cotton candy and bounce houses (plenty of them!). There are groups of friends, old and young, setting up camp with blankets and food to watch the hot air balloons take off during early sunset. Tunes from local talents coming from the main stage.

It's just gorgeous.

Here are some visuals from the Lancaster Hot Air Balloon Festival & Country Fair:

Photo by Sara Melissa Frost

This one is taken inside a hot air balloon, laying on the ground, held up by giant fans blowing air into it. People were allowed to walk into it, to get a sense of how big the balloons really are.

Photo by Sara Melissa Frost

A busy vendor, Stoltzfus Sausage Sandwiches. This company has been around since the 1950s and they're all about using family recipes. They take pride in their original pork sausage, sold as rope sausage, loose sausage, and in breakfast link or griller form.

Photo by Sara Melissa Frost

The coolest direction pole I've ever seen. Hay rides, corn mazes, there was so much happening at this event - I didn't even cover half of it.

Photo by Sara Melissa Frost

The main attraction; colorful hot air balloons taking off.

Photo by Sara Melissa Frost

Corn hole and bounce houses were a big hit among the crowds visiting, judging by the line for the large, colorful, some balloon-inspired bounce houses.

Photo by Sara Melissa Frost

Because what event is complete without something fried? We went for cheeseburgers and good, old, plain fries with ketchup.

Photo by Sara Melissa Frost

A once-a-year event successfully completed, packed with community vibes and good food.