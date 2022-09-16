4 Sweet and Savory Fall Treats in Lancaster, PA [Small Business Spotlight]

Photo by Sara Melissa Frost

Are you getting all the good fall vibes yet? As I was strolling around town (and online) the other day, I found four fall treats, all from local, independent shops. There is no better time to consume these goodies than the season when temperatures are dropping and trees are about to transform into a stunning color splash.

Homemade marshmallows from Sweet Legacy Gourmet

I'm not sure how they do it, but the homemade marshmallows from Sweet Legacy Gourmet are absolutely outstanding. It's by far the best homemade marshmallows I've ever tried, and now's the ideal season to dump them in your hot chocolate, letting the sweet and fluffy flavors blend into the hot drink.

Website: http://www.sweetlegacygourmet.com/

Address: 55 E Main St, Lititz, PA 17543

Apple Cider from Brecknock Orchard

Fresh apples, apple dumplings, and perhaps my favorite, apple cider, are all associated with the fall season. Several farms and orchards throughout the county are offering homemade apple cider these days, Brecknock Orchard included.

Their apple cider is made of 100% fresh pressed apples, and the apple cider slushies are made of only Brecknock Orchard apple cider. No sugar, artificial sweeteners, or flavoring added, just the good stuff - apples.

Website: https://www.brecknockorchard.com/

Address: 390 Orchard Rd, Mohnton, PA 19540

Pumpkin pie from Bird-in-Hand Bakery & Cafe

When visiting Bird-in-Hand Bakery & Cafe, it's hard to limit yourself to purchasing just one thing. But if you do, their pumpkin pie is a perfect choice. Delicious, fresh and made on-site.

Website: https://bird-in-hand.com/bakery-cafe/

Address: 2715 Old Philadelphia Pike, Bird in Hand, PA 17505

Seasonal soup from Zig's

Zig's Bakery & Cafe feature two hot soups daily, basing their selections on what's in season - meaning you'll get the freshest stuff there is. When I last visited, they had chicken corn soup and tomato-based soup. Their to-go soups can be purchased by the quart or pint. Not only is this kind of comfort food delicious, but it's also fairly healthy.

Website: http://www.zigsbakery.com/

Address: 800 E Newport Rd, Lititz, PA 17543