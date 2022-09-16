4 Places to get Amazing Donuts in and around Lancaster, PA

Photo by Sara Melissa Frost

If I'm going for a donut, I prefer it to be from a local place or a smaller chain store. Lancaster and the surrounding areas have plenty of places to choose between, four of which are mentioned below.

All highly rated and well worth a visit.

Beiler's Doughnuts

Beiler's Doughnuts first started out over three decades ago in Philadelphia. After Alvin Beiler took over the family business in 1985, Beiler’s became one of the first Amish merchants to arrive at Reading Terminal, bringing the deliciousness of Amish baking to the big city.

Cinnamon sugar cake, chocolate mousse, and harvest apple are just some of the flavors they offer. Priced at $1.60 per donut, they're quite affordable.

Living and operating out of Lancaster County, Alvin’s two sons, Kevin and Keith, have taken over the day-to-day operations. They strive to bring fresh, delicious Amish doughnuts to as many people as possible, with a vision to continue expanding.

Address: 398 Harrisburg Ave, Lancaster, PA 17603

Maple Donuts

Maple Donuts has been around since 1946, when York-based Charles F. Burnside began frying donuts and selling them to local churches and schools. Charlie quickly secured a local following and opened his first retail store location on Maple Street.

Today, they are a (huge) bakery bringing donuts to grocery stores and outlets across the country. They also have several retail shops in York where you can purchase donuts for yourself, offering a wide array of flavors and options.

Address: 3455 E Market St, York, PA 17402, 204 St. Charles Way, York, PA 17402 and US 30 West 970 Loucks Rd, York, PA 17404

Duck Donuts

Duck Donuts is worth mentioning because although they are a larger franchise, these donuts are outstanding. They're warm, fresh. Maple bacon, apple cobbler, french toast, there are plenty of flavors to choose between. Duck Donuts started in Outer Banks, NC, and can now be found in various locations throughout the country.

Address: 2097 Fruitville Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601

M&A Sweet Treats

M&A Sweet Treats is an Amish-owned bakery specializing in a large variety of donuts, glazed, powdered, and filled. From long johns (basically a donut, just in a different shape) and apple fritters to cinnamon twists and cream-filled donuts, this place features all those amazing Pennsylvania Dutch treats.

Address: 23 Center St, Gordonville, PA 17529