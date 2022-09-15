Lancaster, PA

5 Fun Events Happening This Weekend [Lancaster, PA]

Melissa Frost

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39yucu_0hwZYNyS00
Photo by Sara Melissa Frost

This weekend is going to be a fun one. From Oktoberfest in Manheim to Hot Air Balloon Festival in Bird-in-Hand, there are plenty of events around the county for young and old, five of which are highlighted below:

Oktoberfest

Lancaster's oldest, traditional Oktoberfest is happening in Manheim, this weekend. This is a celebration of German food, beer, music, song, and dance.

Join Lancaster Liederkranz for their annual Oktoberfest - it's open to the public - rain or shine!

Event details can be found here.

Lancaster Balloon Festival & County Fair

Lancaster Balloon Festival & County Fair is kicking off Sept. 16 and will run through Sept. 18, featuring a mass launch of ginormous, hot air balloons, family entertainment, fireworks, and plenty of food.

Event details can be found here.

Lancaster Airport Community Days

Lancaster Airport Community Days is happening Sept. 17 and Sept. 18, and this is a true celebration of flight. The event will feature a daily airshow, aircraft displays, food trucks, fun activities, helicopter rides, and more.

Event details can be found here.

Drive n’ Kicks at Harley Davidson

Drive n’ Kicks at Lancaster Harley Davidson is a buy-and-trade car show. Here, you can enjoy an afternoon of cars, bikes, food, music, games, vendors and community vibes. Bring out those cool cars and bikes along with any shoes or streetwear items you would like to try to trade or sell.

Event details can be found here.

Tailgating Festival at Kitchen Kettle

Lots of homemade tailgate foods: salsas, pickles, burgers, dips, salads and drinks. Yum! Join Kitchen Kettle Village for their annual Tailgating Festival, Sept. 16 and Sept. 17 - featuring lots of activities for all ages, families and couples alike.

Make sure to bring your favorite jersey!

Event details can be found here.

