Going to a Penn State Game This Season? 4 Things You Should Know

Photo by Sara Melissa Frost

Are you planning on going to a Penn State game this football season?

A few changes and improvements have been put in place since last year to make the experience easier and better for visitors and students. Here are some of the things that are helpful to know for this season:

Tickets

No need to print out anything. Mobile ticketing is the delivery method for Penn State Football tickets for all games at Beaver Stadium.

Important: Make sure you download your mobile tickets to your Apple Wallet or Google Pay on your phone before game day.

Clear bag policy

Penn State University’s policy for what you are allowed to bring on game day has undergone several revisions recently. To make the clear bag policy more fan-friendly, the size of allowed bags has increased.

You can now bring the following: Clear tote bags, sized 12” x 6” x 12” or smaller, are permitted. Also: a 4” x 6” x 1” small clutch or wristlet is allowed, in addition to the tote.

Gate expansion

Gate C has been expanded to make the entry process easier and less crowded on the northwest side of Beaver Stadium. The expansion will also improve the fan circulation around the outside of the stadium with extended walkways.

Parking

Last, but not least - if you're traveling from outside campus or State College, day-of-game parking can only be purchased at Lot 36. Cash or credit are both acceptable. General parking purchased in advance is $50 per car, while paying to park on game day is $60.

Go PSU, and have fun!