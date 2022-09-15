Can't Wait for Halloween? Field of Screams in Mountville is for You

Photo by Sabina Music Rich on Unsplash

Are you one of those who is itching for halloween, chilling thrills, and all the scary stuff?

Good for you, Field of Screams has opened for the season.

The best of the best

This place in Lancaster County has been voted America's number 1 haunted attraction by USA Today and people come from afar to get scared at this Mountville attraction. Field of Screams is celebrating its 30th (!) season with four haunted experiences, each attraction taking about 20 - 25 minutes.

The staff, oh, they love to scare you. During its course of time, Field of Screams has scared over one million visitors, with the number increasing each season.

A haunted hayride

One of their top attractions is the Haunted Hayride. Here, there is no turning back as the tractor-pulled wagons take you on a horrifying hayride into the depths of our dark and sinister cornfield.

Most attractions are open rain or shine. The Den of Darkness and the Frightmare Asylum never close due to rain. The Haunted Hayride and Nocturnal Wasteland will remain open during rain but will close if it begins to lightning or if the weather becomes severe.

What about the kids?

A common question among visitors is the age limit. In other words, should you bring your kids or not? Their policy is that they don’t recommend Field of Screams attractions for children under 10 years old, but they let parents be the judge of it. According to their website, some 8-year-olds have a great time while some 30-year-olds cry for their mom and dad.

Address: 191 College Avenue, Mountville, PA 17554