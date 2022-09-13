Lititz Craft Beer Fest: Over 70 Craft Breweries, Homebrew Finalists, and Lots of Food [Event Details]

Photo by Timothy Hales Bennett on Unsplash

The 8th annual Lititz Craft Beer Fest is coming up very soon; the two-day charity fundraising festival will be held September 24th and 25th of 2022 at TAIT in Lititz.

Live music, food, beer

This year’s event will feature one session each day between 3 pm and 6 pm. Attendees (must be 21 or older to attend) will experience live music playing on two stages, a wide range of food options from local food trucks and 150+ offerings to sample from more than 70 craft breweries as well as samples from homebrew competition finalists.

The top 10 entries are: John Scanlon, Mike Adair, Kiel Fisher, Chris Swentner, Jake Gross, Tom Bavaria, & Andy Lacek, Mike Fegely & Alastair Peters, Michael Blose, Josh Turner, Jesse Stoner, and Kyle Trunk. Taste their beer and cast a vote for your favorite at the festival.

The beers cover everything from homemade IPAs to Belgian blonde ale, and Coconut Coffee Stout. Lots of creative flavors. May the best beer win!

Fundraiser

This is a charitable fundraiser event run by an all-volunteer service club.

All proceeds from the event will be used by the Lititz AMBUCS and the Warwick Community Ambulance Association for charitable purposes in support of their mission, promoting independence and mobility for people with disabilities, through donations to qualified non-profit organizations. Lititz AMBUCS is well known for its sponsorship of the Warwick Community Ambulance Association since 1956, scholarships for physical and occupational therapists, and its contributions to numerous charitable and community organizations locally.

Last year, over 6,000 people attended and nearly $130,000 was raised after expenses.

If you're into beer and home-brewing, there's no better place to be the last weekend in September.