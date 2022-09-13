Top 6 Places to Get Dessert in Lancaster, PA [According to Yelp]

Photo by Sara Melissa Frost

Whenever I can't decide which cafe, bakery or restaurant to visit, I usually look to Yelp. This time around, I was craving all things sweet and found the top 6 dessert places they recommend in Lancaster, PA. Here goes:

1. La Dolce Vita Courthouse Bakery

La Dolce Vita Courthouse Bakery specializes in traditional Italian butter cookies, miniature pastries, cakes, and bread. La Dolce Vita prides itself in making classic Italian desserts and treats using recipes from their own family - you’ll find Italian classics like cannoli, fruit tarts, tiramisu, gelati, and lots and lots of cookies.

No wonder they're topping the list!

Address: 9 N Duke St, Lancaster, PA 17602

2. Taylor Chip Cookies

Taylor Chip Cookies is gourmet cookie perfection at its best.

Dense, rich, and huge. Everything you want in a cookie. The cookies have a slight golden brown crunch, just enough - and they are super gooey on the inside. I recently wrote an article about Taylor Chip, which you can find here.

Address: 1573 Manheim Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601, 23 Center St, Gordonville, PA 17529, and 121 Towne Square Dr, Hershey, PA 17033.

3. The Pie King

The Pie King is a wholesale bakery offering all kinds of pies, depending on what's in season. Their specialty? A sweet potato pie. Perfect as the fall season is upon us.

Address: 347 N Plum St, Lancaster, PA 17602

4. La Petite Patisserie

La Petite Patisserie is offering an extensive selection of desserts, including 24 different macaron flavors. Their mission is to bring people together through food. La Petite Patisserie is all about making food and sweet desserts with love, so you can enjoy it with friends and family.

Address: 621 Harrisburg Ave, Lancaster, PA 17603

5. Lancaster Cupcake

Lancaster Cupcake is a local go-to. Offering a wide selection of flavors of cupcakes and birthday cakes, this one is often a staple at parties and events. They have two locations and a cupcake truck. I've been to both, and prefer the city location. It's cozy and inviting. Their chocolate ganache cupcake is my favorite.

Address: 260 Granite Run Dr, Lancaster, PA 17601 and 24 W Orange St, Lancaster, PA 17603

6. Josephine's

Last but not least. Josephine's is not your typical dessert spot. It's an upscale restaurant in the heart of the city, close to Lancaster Central Market. Pictured above is a Ferrero Rocher-inspired dessert I've had while dining at Josephine's. It was absolutely outstanding, in fact, it's one of the best desserts I've ever had.

Bottom line, in Lancaster County, options are many when it comes to dessert. Come hungry.