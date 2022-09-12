Lancaster, PA

Bagels: The Good Ones, and Where to Get Them [Lancaster Food & Drink]

Melissa Frost

Photo by Sara Melissa Frost

What should a good bagel taste and look like?

Personally, I prefer the crust to have that crackling sound, while the bagel is tender and easy to bite through. I am a sucker for everything bagels, but I love them all (except cinnamon raisin).

In Lancaster, there are a handful of places offering fresh bagels. I am highlighting some of them today, and these are a mix of my local favorites, plus Yelp's top rated bagels in the area.

Dosie Dough

If you're stopping by during a weekend morning, prepare to wait in line. Dosie Dough is extremely popular among locals, and they have good reason to be. The bagels are fresh and full of flavor.

My favorite: Bacon, egg and cheese on a multigrain bagel.

Address: 45 S Broad St, Lititz, PA 17543

Grand Central Bagel Cafe

A quaint cafe along Centerville road, offering New York Style bagels.

The bagels from Grand Central Bagel Cafe are made fresh daily, along with a wide variety of baked goods. Their city-inspired menu includes Tribeca Club, Lady Liberty, Long Island Lox, to name a few.

Address: 245 Centerville Rd, Lancaster, PA 17603

Scratch Bakes

Although they are better known for their sweets, Scratch Bakes offers amazing bagels. Scratch Bakes has been around for 10 years, and is one of the more popular shops along Ephrata's Main Street. It's a place where locals gather for good food and good company.

My favorite: Zesty Veggie Bagel: everything bagel with cream cheese, fresh tomato, fresh cucumber slices, and house-made zesty sauce.

Address: 3 W Main St, Ephrata, PA 17522 and 13 W Chestnut St, Lancaster, PA 17603

Thom's Bread Bakery

Thom's Bread Bakery is well-known across the county. Their loaves of bread, ciabatta, baguettes, and bagels can be found at several local farmers markets and farm stands. Thom's is topping Yelp's list, and although I have yet to try their bagels, few things beat their fresh ciabatta.

Address: 113 Butler Ave, Lancaster, PA 17601

Last, the bagel club

Yes, there is such a thing! Lancaster Bagel Club is run by Two Poodles, a wholesale bagel bakery supplying local cafes with fresh fresh, hand-rolled bagels. If you're a bagel enthusiast, this is for you. As long as you live within 20 minutes of downtown Lancaster, you can order fresh bagels to your door. Yummmm.

