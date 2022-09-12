4 Local Fall Essentials for Your Home [Lancaster, PA]

Photo by Sara Melissa Frost

Today, it's all about fall essentials. I don't know about you, but I always feel better after purchasing items and decor from local, independent shops rather than ordering something from Amazon and have it delivered two days later.

Here are four fun fall essentials, all found in Lancaster County, PA.

Candles from This Little Light of Mine

Grow Love Candles from This Little Light of Mine (pictured above) come in the shape of jar candles. They are made with 100% soy wax, all cotton wicks, and hand-poured. The candles are double-scented and available in several different scents - ideal home decor for the fall season.

This Little Light of Mine was founded in 2011 with a passion to serve those in need. Rather than set up a charity, the owners decided to establish a company to help provide for those in need and give others an opportunity to do the same. 10% of every sale is donated to a different cause each month, both local and international, with over $54,000 given to date.

Website: https://www.thislittlelightofminellc.com

Address: Building Character - Lancaster, PA at 342 N Queen Street, Lancaster, PA 17603 and Central Market at 34 W. Philadelphia St., York, PA 17401

Wreaths from Mount Hope Market

Looking for the perfect way to spruce up your front door this season?

Mount Hope Market got you covered when it comes to fall wreaths.

This local business is a vendor both at Prussian Street Arcade in Manheim and at Artisan Mill Company in Lititz. The owner, Michelle, has a vision for her market, simply to create beautiful spaces and making a house feel like a home. Her dream is to help others in their journey of creating spaces that are functional, livable, and beautiful.

Website: https://prussianstreetarcade.ricoconsign.com/ and https://www.artisanmillcompany.com/

Address: Prussian Street Arcade, 49 N Main St, Manheim, PA 17545 and Artisan Mill Company, 813 Rothsville Rd, Lititz, PA 17543

Harvest decor from Stoltzfus Gourd & Pumpkin Farm

From Labor day through Thanksgiving, Stoltzfus Gourd & Pumpkin Farm in Manheim is filled with fall harvest decorations including an abundance of fresh pumpkins and unique squash, all grown in the farm’s pumpkin patches.

There are also corn stalks, Indian corn, mums, corn wreaths, and a variety of decór arrangements.

Website: Facebook only - https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=1516665861990786&_rdr

Address: 1151 Landisville Rd, Manheim, PA 17545

Fresh scents from Josiah's Oils

Cinnamon + fall is one of the best combinations there is. There is simply something warm, fuzzy and comforting about the spice. Josiah's Oils is currently selling Cinnamon Oil, which has a warm, spicy scent that is somewhere between clove and cinnamon. Perfect to put in your diffuser and get the good scents flowing into your home.

Founded in 2011, Josiah's Oils is a family-run business offering pure essential oils and bath, body & home products hand-crafted in Lancaster County.

Website: https://www.josiahsoils.com/

Address: 8 Meadow Ln, Lancaster, PA 17601