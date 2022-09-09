3 Kid-Friendly Vendor Highlights at Root's Country Market & Auction

Photo by Sara Melissa Frost

At Root's, you've got options.

There's something for everyone. Every Tuesday, Root's Country Market & Auction in Manheim features its produce auction as well as fresh meats, deli, bakery items, flowers, handmade crafts, antiques, collectibles and household items from over 200 standholders.

When I visited recently, it was all about the kids.

And what do they want?

Quite often, it can boil down to three things; Toys, anything with sugar in it, and all things sports.

Ice cream and sweets

At the stand Hand Dipped Ice Cream run by Kreider Farms, that's what you get.

Featuring about two dozen flavors and fresh waffle cones, odds are visiting this place will be a hit. They also have root beer floats. My kids went for mint chocolate chip and orange creamsicle in a dish. Perfect on a hot day.

The kid-size portion with one flavor is quite reasonable at $2.

Collectible cards

If your kids are into sports cards, there is a stand inside Root's Emporium building worth checking out.

This place has all the cards you can imagine, whether it's football, basketball, or baseball. There's also an extensive selection of Babe Ruth cards and posters. With football season coming up, I found two well-kept jersey football cards for my kids, as a surprise gift. The cards were $2 each.

Photo by Sara Melissa Frost

Dolls and race cars

Located right outside the Emporium, you'll find several vendors selling toys for kids. Most of these vendors don't have a company name, they're simply individuals setting up shop each Tuesday.

Here, you can find an impressive selection of race cars, including Porches, older Mustangs and much more. There is also plenty of Hot Wheels cars priced reasonably. Several vendors offer jewelry and dolls for school-aged kids.

And there are all the pop-its. This is a fidget toy where you repeatedly pop dimples in and out - similar to bubble wrap. They come in all colors, shapes and forms. If you have kids in elementary school, odds are you have at least one pop it in your house, am I right?

Photo by Sara Melissa Frost

Whether you're looking to purchase kid-friendly birthday gifts or treat your kids to something nice, visiting Root's with the little ones tagging along is a fun experience.