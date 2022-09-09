4 Gorgeous Stores for Interior Decor Shopping (and more) in Lancaster, PA

Photo by Sara Melissa Frost

Looking to make some changes to your home? Perhaps adding some fall vibes to your living room? Here are four places in Lancaster, PA, offering unique, one-of-a-kind interior decor.

Atlas General Store

This place scores a couple of extra points because of its location - right in the heart of Lititz. Atlas General Store has an eclectic and elegant feel to it. They offer seasonal decor as well as fun (ok, hysterical) coasters, napkins, and local Lititz-inspired gifts.

Address: 46 E Main St, Lititz, PA 17543

The Shoppe at AK Interiors

The Shoppe at AK Interiors is located in downtown Lancaster. They have three showrooms featuring boutique furnishings, art, lighting, and unique home accessories and decor. They also carry a carefully curated collection of gifts and jewelry. AK Interiors offer interior design services as well.

Address: 246 W Orange St, Lancaster, PA 17603

Cocalico Creek Home

Cocalico Creek Home is located along Lincoln Highway between the two shopping outlets, Rockvale and Tanger. They offer a great selection of home decor as well as furniture. Cocalico Creek Home mostly caters to neutral colors, and the style is a mix of farmhouse chic, contemporary and industrial.

Address: 2335 E Lincoln Hwy, Lancaster, PA 17602

Fern•ish Home

Fern•ish Home is a beautifully curated small shop in Lancaster with tons of unique finds. In addition to home decor, they also sell clothing pieces and a beautifully crafted selection of jewelry. Fern.ish Home has a design studio as well, offering services such as home staging and interior design.

Address: 690 N Charlotte St, Lancaster, PA 17603