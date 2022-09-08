Taylor Chip Cookies: A Delicious Lancaster County Success Story

Melissa Frost

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42YoUc_0hnRF4BW00
Photo by Sara Melissa Frost

Cookies are my love language. Few things make me as happy as a perfectly made, gooey and warm cookie. After moving from the NYC metropolitan area to Lancaster, PA, I would order from Bang Cookies in Jersey City and have it delivered.

That was until I found Taylor Chip Cookies, right in my Lancaster backyard.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40eStD_0hnRF4BW00
Photo by Sara Melissa Frost

Creative flavors

Where do I even begin? The couple running this local business makes the most amazing cookies I've ever tried. Almost 30 creative and classic flavors - I can't wait to explore them all.

For my first round, I tried s'mores (pictured above) and spicy salted cocoa. The cookies are enormous, large enough to share, or to eat on your own (yes, please). The cookies are fresh, packed with flavor in every bite, and they are made just right.

A bit crispy on the outside, and plenty of gooey and sweet on the inside.

A love story

Taylor Chip was born from love. In 2015, the now Taylor's, Sara and Dougie, found each other. They realized they both had a passion for sweets, and got obsessed with baking cookies together as part of their dating adventure.

What started as a hobby for a young couple in love is now a successful small business with over 50 team members and multiple locations. They do nationwide shipping, and offer a membership club if you're really, really enthusiastic about cookies. I'll have to look into that.

Social media buzz

Taylor Chip has been featured in Forbes, PA Eats, ABC News, Buzzfeed, and more.

They're doing their marketing right - with thriving social media accounts and lots of followers. If you're in for a laugh, check out their TikTok's when they're handing out cookies to random people and ask them to rate the cookies on a scale from 1-10.

Taylor Chip continue to grow, and just recently opened up a spot at Fresh Market in Hershey Towne Square. They can also be found along Manheim Pike in Lancaster, and in Gordonville.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3drXB8_0hnRF4BW00
Photo by Sara Melissa Frost

If you love a good cookie, this is it.

Address: 1573 Manheim Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601, 23 Center St, Gordonville, PA 17529, and 121 Towne Square Dr, Hershey, PA 17033.

