Happy Fall: 4 Gorgeous Places in and Around Lancaster to Visit This Season

Happy fall! By now, you probably get that this is my favorite season. As a person coming from Scandinavia, I appreciate the cooler temperatures, making it more doable to enjoy the great outdoors.

Today, I'm highlighting five places in and around Lancaster worth exploring during the fall.

White Cliffs of Conoy

Along the Susquehanna River in Conoy Township, you'll find White Cliffs of Conoy. The cliffs provide a stunning view of the Susquehanna river. Up until recently, the cliffs were on private land and closed to the public. In 2014, Conoy Township took over the area and it is now possible to access the cliffs and visit the outdoor destination along the river.

The cliffs are about 125 yards wide and 90 yards deep, and are the result of an old limestone quarry that once existed near a hill close to the cliffs. It's a unique sight.

Warwick to Ephrata Rail-Trail

The Warwick to Ephrata Rail-Trail extends 7.5 miles through villages, farmland, and forested areas. The trail features 8 access points with parking and several restroom stops. Historic downtown Ephrata and Lititz bookend the trail, making it a 15-mile round-trip.

This trail is very popular for walkers and runners and bicyclists year-round. The trail features a mild grade running across paved and unpaved sections.

Lake Redman

Located in neighboring York County, Lake Redman is part of William H. Kain County Park, consisting of 1,637 acres and two lakes. There are fishing opportunities and boat rentals are available by Lake Redman. This includes rowboats, paddle boats, canoes and kayaks. Throughout the park, there are over 12 miles of marked trails. Horseback riding, mountain biking and hiking are permitted on all trails.

Conestoga Greenway Trail

The Conestoga Greenway Trail runs, as the name implies, along the Conestoga River. The trail is paved and well-maintained, with plenty of benches along the trail for when you want to take a break.

The Lancaster Inter-Municipal Committee completed the Conestoga Greenway Plan in 1999, and the purpose of the plan is to provide for active and passive recreation, education, and environmental preservation along the Conestoga.