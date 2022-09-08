Red Rabbit - A Pennsylvania Throwback Joint for Burgers and Milkshakes

Photo by Sara Melissa Frost

If you don't pay attention, you'll drive right past it.

Red Rabbit in Duncannon, just north of Harrisburg, is a gem from the good, old times.

Old-fashioned and well-liked

The Red Rabbit Drive In, known as the "Home of the Bunny Burger", is an old-fashioned 1950's style drive-in restaurant. It was established in 1964 and is a three-generation family-owned business.

The place is extremely popular. Only open on Fridays through Sundays, this burger joint is not one you can just randomly stop by for a weekday lunch. As if that's not enough, they close in late November and don't open until February.

We were in the area on a Saturday recently, and decided to stop by. We managed to get one of the last parking spots on-site. The popularity of this restaurant reminds me a little bit of Chick-fil-A.

There's always a line. Always busy.

Carhop cheeseburger

A fun addition to this place is that they also offer carhop - getting the food straight to your car. Turn your 4-way hazard lights on, and the waiter will come to you and take your order. Old school and lovely.

Bunny Burgers, Bunny Dusted Fries, Ham & Pork Bar-B-Ques, and milkshakes are some of the items featured on their menu. Rather than getting food to the car, we chose one of the picnic tables outside. Easier and less messy when you bring kids.

I ordered a cheeseburger with tomato and lettuce, and after eating it, I completely understand why people get hooked on the food from Red Rabbit. It had a salty kick to it, and tasted fresher than most cheeseburgers I've had. And don't get me started on the fries. Absolutely addicting.

It's a good thing I live an hour away. If not, I'd be a regular.

Address: 60 Benvenue Rd, Duncannon, PA 17020