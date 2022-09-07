Lake Tobias: Open-Air Safari and Family Fun Activities at a 150-Acre Wildlife Park

Photo by Sara Melissa Frost

If you're looking to visit a zoo that feels more like a farm, this is it. Lake Tobias in Halifax, PA, is an ideal place to introduce your kids to animals or simply do a weekend outing in nature.

In this 150-wildlife park, you'll find everything from alligators and poison dart frogs (my kids' fave) to stunning antelopes and roaring lions. In total, there are over 700 animals from six continents to be found in this park.

Open-air safari

An experience worth mentioning is the open-air safari, where we really got to observe wildlife up close.

In the early days of the park, J.R. Tobias, the founder, developed the idea of taking old school buses and converting them into open-air vehicles to give guests rides through a landscape where exotic animals roam free. These open-air safari vehicles and the concept of giving visitors direct access to the animals have been replicated at zoos around the country since then.

The safari tour was absolutely amazing. Seeing the animals approach the bus and being able to feed them was such a unique experience. There are more than 400 animals in the safari fields at Lake Tobias Wildlife Park, all roaming freely.

The exotics

The park has a whole area and a separate building dedicated to reptiles and exotic animals.

Photo by Sara Melissa Frost

As a mom of boys who loves reptiles, we spent a good amount of time here. In the building, you can find poison dart frogs - one of the most poisonous species on the planet. There are pythons - considered old-world snakes, these are nonvenomous reptiles that include some of the largest constrictor snakes in the world. Burmese pythons are found in Southeast Asia’s tropical rain forests, and they grow up to 25 feet long and weigh an incredible 250 pounds. Let's not forget the lizards, the most diverse group of reptiles on the planet. The building has a Caiman lizard living in the reptile exhibit.

Cafes, packed lunch

This wildlife park in Halifax has something for everyone. Adorable alpacas and zebras, majestic tigers, and (huge) ostriches. It's educational family fun at it's best.

There are cafes on-site, and guests are also allowed to bring their own food.

Photo by Sara Melissa Frost

As we are getting into the fall season, their hours are somewhat limited so make sure to check their website to make sure they're open before heading to the park.

Address: 760 Tobias Rd, Halifax, PA 17032