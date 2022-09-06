Time to Plan Family Fall Photos: 3 Stunning Locations Throughout Lancaster, PA

Photo by Sara Melissa Frost

Looking to capture all those fall vibes in your family photos this season? I've done a fair share of portraits and family photography throughout the years and I've learned that a good location can improve the outcome significantly. Here are four places in Lancaster County - ideal locations for fall photos. Whether you hire a professional photographer or use your phone to capture the moments, there's lots of potential at these spots. Bring the plaid!

Manheim Heritage Trail

Manheim Heritage Trail, pictured above, on a fall day last October. This mile-long trail is absolutely gorgeous during this season, and there are plenty of photo opportunities. The trail starts at a parking lot right off Landis Valley Road about 1/2 mile west of the Landis Valley Museum. It winds through serene woodlands, passing between suburban subdivisions and the Landis Woods to Delp Road, where the trail turns east, running alongside the road back to Landis Valley Road, ending about a quarter mile east of where it starts.

Address: 520 Valley Rd, Lancaster, PA 17601 (Heritage Trail parking lot)

Garden of Five Senses

Garden of Five Senses at Lancaster Central Park is just that - a gorgeous garden resplendent with color intended to stimulate your senses, year-round. Bordered by woods to the south and lawn to the north, the Garden of Five Senses sits on a hill overlooking the Conestoga River.

The garden is open to the public, and the paved walkway easily accommodates strollers and wheelchairs. A great place for a photo shoot.

Address: S. Duke St. and Rockford Road, Lancaster, PA 17602

Pinnacle Overlook Nature Preserve

Pinnacle Overlook Nature Preserve is the ideal place for your photo shoot if you want stunning views in the background. The preserve is situated within the Susquehanna Riverlands. Named for the 380-ft high Pinnacle Overlook, it offers panoramic views of Lake Aldred, one of the widest points along the Susquehanna River.

The preserve is characterized by rocky outcroppings and hardwood forests, and is known to be a popular destination for local photographers.

How to get there: From PA 324, turn left onto River Road. After about 5 miles, turn right onto Pinnacle Road. From PA 372, turn left on River Road and then left onto Pinnacle Road.