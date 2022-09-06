3 New-ish Places to Get Dessert in Lancaster, PA [Food & Drink]

Photo by Food Photographer | Jennifer Pallian on Unsplash

When it comes to dessert, there's an abundance of it in Lancaster, PA. From trendy cafes downtown to quaint bake shops in rural parts of the county, there's something for every taste bud, young and old. Here are a handful of new-ish places serving desserts and baked goods.

Hershey Farm Cafe & Bakery

Hershey Farm Cafe & Bakery offers that Lancaster County farm vibe among brand shops at Tanger Outlets. With a modern farmhouse feel, this cafe is the ideal spot to grab a bite, savory or sweet. If you go for the latter, try some of their whoopie pies. It's the perfect break after a round of shopping.

Address: 307 Stanley K Tanger Dr, Lancaster, PA 17602

Fox Meadows (Leola)

Fox Meadows Creamery & Country Market recently expanded with a second location on Main Street in Leola, PA. At Fox Meadows, you get hand-crafted ice cream made with milk from the owners' small dairy farm in Ephrata. My favorite is Baked Fox, made with hot-pressed brownie filled with vanilla ice cream. I have yet to visit the Leola location, it's on my list of places to try out this fall.

Address: 193 East Main Street, Leola PA, 17540

Twisted Sisters Ice Cream and Handmade Chocolate (Manheim)

Twisted Sisters Ice Cream and Handmade Chocolates was started by Janelle Carper and Tina Cinamella-Geiger nine years ago in Orwigsburg, PA. The two sisters recently opened a second location, this one on Lancaster County, offering a full-scale ice cream shop, a large variety of handmade chocolates and candy, light fare, soft pretzels, locally made specialty food and gift items. Yum!

You can find them at the REO Marketplace.

Address: 51 N Main St, Manheim, PA 17545