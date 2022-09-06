Peaches? Here's Where to Pick Them This Month [Lancaster, PA]

Photo by Sara Melissa Frost

Craving peaches these days? I am. Perfectly ripe, fresh and delicious.

Listed below are 4 places in Lancaster, PA where you can pick your own peaches. These farms are perfect for family fun or an outing with friends.

The Masonic Village Farm Market

Pick-your-own peaches at The Masonic Village Farm Market is open Thursday through Saturday from 9 am to 3 pm and Sunday from noon to 3 pm. Due to health regulations, pets are not allowed in the orchard or the Farm Market.

The Masonic Village orchard has been a proud steward of the land for 100 years. They practice Integrated Pest Management on their farm in order to preserve sustainable agriculture for their generation and generations to come.

Address: 310 Eden View Rd, Elizabethtown, PA 17022

Cherry Hill Orchard

Cherry Hill Orchard is currently offering pick-your-own peaches Monday – Friday from 9 am to 4 am

as well as Saturdays from 9 am to 4 pm. As the largest pick-your-own fruit farm in the county, they also offer several events and fun things to do for kids while visiting the orchard.

Address: 400 Long Lane - Market & Farm #1 2183 New Danville Pike - Farm #2, Lancaster, PA 17603

If you don't feel like picking...

I recently explored Kissel Hill Fruit Farm in Lititz. Although they don't offer pick-your-own peaches, this place is worth a visit. They offer farm-fresh produce, including amazing peaches, and also award-winning baked goods. In addition, each Saturday until the end of October, they fire up the grill and sell BBQ chicken made with their secret family recipe. They start selling their locally famous chicken around 10 am, and they don't stop until they're all gone, usually between 1 pm and 2 pm.

Address: 2101 Kissel Hill Rd, Lititz, PA 17543