No Plans for Labor Day? 5 Fun Events Happening in Lancaster, PA

Photo by Sara Melissa Frost

Can you believe it's that time of the year again? Labor Day is coming up, kicking off the fall season with comfort foods, cozy sweaters, football, and all things pumpkin. There are plenty of fun events happening in Lancaster, PA this weekend, everything from an art festival to a renaissance fair.

Long’s Park Art Festival

Long’s Park Art Festival, running from Sept. 3 to Sept. 5, is recognized as one of the best outdoor fine arts festivals in the region. This upcoming weekend, volunteers and artists turn Long's Park into an outdoor art gallery showcasing unique, handmade fine art and crafts.

The art festival is presented by the Long’s Park Amphitheater Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, dedicated to enriching Lancaster through art & music.

First Friday in the city

The First Friday of the month is not like any other Friday in Lancaster City. This is a highlight of the month where the city celebrates its lively arts community with new gallery openings, special events, and live performances. Several shops and restaurants tend to extend their hours and host special promotions as well.

This upcoming Friday, events include free entrance at the Science Factory from 5 pm to 7 pm, a book launch, a silent auction, Lancaster's 10th Annual Electrical Vehicle Exhibition, and much more.

Pennsylvania Renaissance Faire

At a unique estate in Manheim, you can explore the adventure of jousting knights and royal delights with costumed villagers and merrymakers. Musical, stunt and theatrical performances, magic acts and comical mud beggars are some of the many daily shows.

For the Labor Day holiday, the shows are running Saturday, Sunday, and Monday.

All details can be found here.

Fiddlers Picnic

The Fiddlers Picnic at the community park in New Holland is a place to wind down and relax in good company while listening to great tunes. The annual picnic is held on Labor Day Monday from 9 am to 6 pm. Admission, as well as parking, is free.

The event is organized by New Holland Summer Arts Association.

Labor Day Auction

If you're into vintage, auctions, and Ford Mustang, Solanco Fairgrounds in Quarryville is the place to be this weekend. Hospice & Community Care’s Labor Day Auction is held Saturday, September 3 and Monday, September 5 from 7:30 am to 5 pm.

The park is packed with vintage finds, auction items and delicious treats. Oh, and there's also a chance to win a 2022 Ford Mustang. Proceeds from the Labor Day Auction will help to provide care and support for patients and families coping with a serious illness, facing end of life or loss.

