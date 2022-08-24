Weekend Events: A Cookie Fest, Sunflower Festival, and Live Music [Lancaster, PA]

Photo by American Heritage Chocolate on Unsplash.

Weekends are always exciting in Lancaster, PA. Several events are happening throughout the county, Aug. 27 and Aug. 28, three of which I am highlighting here because they sound super fun:

Kids Cookie Break Fest

Kids Cookie Break Fest - a catchy name for sure. I'm guessing there will be a cookie or two included at this event. This kid-friendly fest is held at the Junction Center in Manheim. This is the 10th anniversary, and some of the lineups include performances by Slugs & Bugs, Phredd, First Capital Drumline, This Way Up, Cissy & The Man, Bruce Fite, and more.

As for activities, there will be bounce houses, covered wagon rides, Spooky Nook Gymnastics, Snapology Fun, barrel train rides, chalk art, interactive vendor tents, carnival games, and more.

If you have kids, this sounds like the place to be Aug. 27. Event details can be found here.

Address: 1875 Junction Rd, Manheim, PA 17545

Live Music: The Black Ties

At Belmont, the Summer Music Series has been running all summer. This Saturday, The Black Ties is on stage, a Lancaster-based band inspired by Classic Rock and the British Invasion. Here, you get to enjoy a night of free, live music from local musicians. Grab a folding chair or blanket and join them from 6 pm to 10pm at Charles Frey Park.

If you come hungry, there are plenty of nearby restaurants, such as Harvest Seasonal Grill & Wine Bar, P.F. Chang's, and Chick-fil-A, to name a few.

Address: 1600 Fruitville Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601

Sunflower Festival

Cherry Crest Adventure Farm is hosting a Sunflower Festival Saturday, Aug. 27. Here, you get to see their stunning sunflower and zinnia fields in full bloom. The festival also includes a live band, local craft vendors, mini photo sessions, and much more for the entire family to enjoy.

Address: 150 Cherry Hill Road, Ronks, PA 17572