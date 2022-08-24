Do You Like Whoopie Pies? There is a Festival Coming Up in Lancaster, PA [Food & Drink]

Photo by Sara Melissa Frost

Can you imagine more than 400 whoopie pies in one place?

Mark your calendars. The annual Whoopie Pie Festival in Lancaster is the place to be the second Saturday in September. The festival features more than 400 different flavors and is held at the Hershey Farm Restaurant & Inn, located in the heart of the Pennsylvania Dutch Country.

And yes, it is free to attend. The hosts have already revealed some of this year's specialty flavors: Caramel apple, turtle sundae, carrot cake, Hawaiian wedding (sounds interesting!), s’mores, death by chocolate (oh, my), and peanut butter & marshmallow.

Whoopie - what?

There is nothing like a freshly baked whoopie pie from one of the Amish roadside stands in Lancaster County. If you're not a local, here's a quick recap of what exactly this treat is:

Some struggle to wrap their head around the name of it. Because the Whoopie Pie doesn't look like a traditional pie. More like a cookie, except it's soft. The texture is similar to a cake, and some people consider a whoopie pie to be just that - a type of cake.

The pies are most commonly made with the flavors chocolate and vanilla cream, but you'll also find seasonal flavors as well as non-traditional creative flavors.

For the enthusiasts

If you're really, really into these pies, you might consider getting the VIP package for this event. For $25, you get early admission and will be able to bypass the regular line to enter the one and only Whoopie Pie Tent. A dedicated pie tent, if you can believe it.

Also: A free Insulated Whoopie Pie Festival Tote Bag, a voucher for one single regular whoopie pie, and a voucher for $5 off any festival t-shirt.

All details can be found here.

Good spots

Lancaster is well-known for these delicious pies. You'll find them all over the county, even at most local grocery stores. Some popular spots include Achenbach's Pastry, The Bake Shoppe at Country Table in Mount Joy, and Kitchen Kettle Village in Intercourse, PA.

Another place deserving a mention is The Sweet Spot. These guys are making the adult-version, boozy whoopie pies. They have a whipped filling made with liquor, beer, or wine. Options include Pina Colada, a pineapple pie with Malibu Rum filling, drunken creamsicle, a peach pie with whipped vodka filling, Baileys, a chocolate pie with Bailey's Irish cream filling - and much more.

Back to the festival, which is the ideal place to explore whoopie pies. The event will be held Saturday, September 10th from 10 am to 4 pm at 240 Hartman Bridge Rd | Ronks, PA 17572.

Come hungry!