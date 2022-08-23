Goodie Bags, Live Music, And Old Treasures: Vintage Revival Market is One of a Kind [Lancaster, PA]

Photo by Sara Melissa Frost

I'll be honest - I was actually looking for the Crate & Barrel Outlet at Rockvale when I stumbled upon Vintage Revival Market. Once inside, I forgot all about the other outlet shop I was planning on visiting.

Because this makers market, Vintage Revival Market, is truly one of a kind.

Community

It is a community of people who loves vintage, and who loves coming together. When we entered, a lady greeted us and handed my husband and me free goodie bags. This adorable hair tie, made by Downington-based artist Tamara Stermer Rue, was one of the gifts I received:

Photo by Sara Melissa Frost

The market is made possible with several local and out-of-town vendors selling everything from art to clothing, accessories, food, you name it. If you're looking for antique or mid-century, odds are you'll find something here. There are food trucks, too!

Vintage Revival Market is the kind of place that has to be experienced, writing about it doesn't cover it.

What makes the market unique is the friendly, stress-free vibe. There's live music, a calm atmosphere - which is not what you can say for most shopping experiences.

The history

The market is usually held the first Saturday of each month at Suite 1709, Rockvale Outlets.

Photo by Sara Melissa Frost

It all started out with a small group of people who love all things vintage, flea market, antique, chippy, rusty, industrial, mid-century mod - you get it. They had their first vintage sale in the spring of 2013. Since then, the market and the appreciation for vintage have grown. Their sales usually feature from 40 to 50 different vendors.

The market wants to make an impact in the community, and currently, they are partnering with House of His Creation and the sales benefit their ministry to young women who are pregnant or parenting.

Whether you're into vintage or not, this place is a welcomed contrast to fast fashion and stressful shopping. It feels like an upscale, homey flea market.

Address: 35 S Willowdale Drive, Suite 1709, Lancaster, PA 17602