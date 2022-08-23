Lady Gaga to Perform Live at Hersheypark Stadium This Weekend

Photo by Anthony Delanoix on Unsplash

This Sunday, Lady Gaga is set to perform live at Hersheypark Stadium.

First time

This comes after Lady Gaga announced the North American leg of her highly-anticipated The Chromatica Ball global stadium tour is expanding with three new dates, including her first time-performance at Hersheypark Stadium, Aug. 28, 2022.

The Chromatica Ball is the ongoing sixth headlining concert tour by the artist, in support of her sixth studio album, Chromatica. After several delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the tour began on July 17, 2022, in Düsseldorf, and is set to conclude on Sept. 17, 2022, in Miami Gardens.

The now 20-show tour promises to be a full-scale Lady Gaga pop show featuring fan-favorite hits and the first-ever public live performances from the no. 1 selling, critically-acclaimed and GRAMMY-winning 2020 album.

Lady Gaga released her latest single, “Hold My Hand,” featured on the new “Top Gun: Maverick” movie, which she also intends to perform live.

Tickets and parking

Ticket details and general information can be found here.

Hersheypark® Stadium is the most prominent outdoor stadium between Philadelphia and Pittsburgh. Since opening in May, 1939, it's hosted everything from the latest pop stars to presidential race campaigns (Bush, 2004). The stadium is also hosting events such as the annual Summer Concert Series, regional high school sports, and band competitions.

Parking for Hersheypark Stadium is located within the Hersheypark parking lot. All vehicles must park in spaces as directed by parking lot staff, and saving spaces is not permitted. All groups desiring to park together, must arrive together.

Address: 100 Hersheypark Dr, Hershey, PA 17033