3 Family Fun Attractions in and Around Lancaster, PA

Photo by Chris Slupski on Unsplash

Looking to end the summer with some memorable family fun attractions in the area? There are plenty of options in Lancaster, and I'm highlighting three today, covering everything from an adrenaline-filled theme park to farmland fun in the countryside.

Turkey Hill Experience

Most of you have had their ice cream. Especially if you're a local. At the Turkey Hill Experience in the borough of Columbia, you get to see how all the sweets are made, and the best part? Their Taste Lab where you can create and indulge in your own ice cream flavor.

Yum!

Perhaps you also associate the name with filling up gas? The ice cream and the gas stations are two different things, though. Turkey Hill Dairy, more often referred to as Turkey Hill, is a brand of ice cream, ice tea, and other frozen desserts distributed throughout the United States and internationally. The company is headquartered in Conestoga, PA, and is operated independently from Turkey Hill Minit Markets, a chain of more than 260 gas station convenience stores that carry Turkey Hill products in Pennsylvania, Ohio and Indiana.

Address: 301 Linden St, Columbia, PA 17512

Cherry Crest Adventure Farm

You can't go wrong with this one. There are about 50 fun farm activities, including an a-maze-ing corn maze and adorable farm pets. My kids have visited this place for field trips and they always come home ecstatic.

Cherry Crest also hosts several seasonal events and festivals for the whole family. Fall is prime season with corn mazes and pumpkin patches. Their mazes are designed by Don Frantz and the American Maze Company. Through his expertise as a former Disney Broadway producer, Frantz produces a professional and unique entertaining agricultural experience at the farm.

Address: 150 Cherry Hill Rd, Ronks, PA 17572

Hersheypark

Located just a little over 30 minutes from Lancaster, you'll find Hersheypark. The park was originally created by Milton S. Hershey as leisure grounds for employees of Hershey's Chocolate Factory. Today, it's a family theme park welcoming visitors from far and near.

If you have older school-aged kids and teens, this is the amusement park to visit. Dutch Wonderland is amazing for toddlers and younger kids, Hersheypark is ideal once they get to be a little bit older.

Also in the area - Hershey’s Chocolate World. It's open year-round and if you like Hershey's Kisses, there are plenty of them to be found here.

Address: 100 Hersheypark Dr, Hershey, PA 17033