Want to Guess What the Top 5 Restaurants in Lancaster are, According to Yelp?

Melissa Frost

Photo by Sara Melissa Frost

Hint - it reflects the incredible diversity Lancaster has when it comes to the food scene.

Here are the top five, highest rated restaurants in Lancaster, PA, according to Yelp.

1. Chellas Arepa Kitchen

A local, authentic Arepa kitchen, Chellas is offering fresh, gluten-free Latin cuisine daily. You might've spotted Chellas on your way to Costco or Lowe's. The owner is passionate about making their foods available for all - and that's why all their meals are gluten-free, and they also offer several options for vegans and vegetarians.

Address: 1830 Hempstead Rd, Lancaster, PA 17601

2. Callaloo

At Callaloo, they're all about creating delicious food through chef-driven creativity and authentic Trinidadian flavor. As a colonial-Caribbean island nation, Trinidad & Tobago’s cuisine is a rich fusion of various traditions and cultures. Here, the south-Asian and African-creole influences i paired with unique tropical ingredients.

Address: 351 N Mulberry St, Lancaster, PA 17603

3. Rachel's Cafe and Creperie

Rachel's is a casual spot offering both sweet and savory crepes for breakfast, lunch and dessert. They also have amazing coffee which I highly recommend, as well as fresh smoothies.

Address: 201 W Walnut St, Lancaster, PA 17603 and 608 Richmond Dr #109, Lancaster, PA 17601

4. Norbu Lancaster

Norbu Lancaster is a relatively new restaurant in the heart of the city, offering authentic Bhutanese and Nepalese food. The restaurant is run by Tenzin Norbu and Sanya Yeh. Norbu is from Bhutan, and the menu is built around his family recipes. Yeh was born in New York and raised in Lancaster.

The national dish of Bhutan is the ema datsi, which means chili pepper and cheese. If you like cheese plus spicy things, you can't go wrong with this one.

Address: 38 N Christian St, Lancaster, PA 17602

5. Silantra Asian Street Kitchen

Silantra Asian Street Kitchen believes in using fresh ingredients from local farms and companies whenever they can. Their concept is simple - take the best ingredients and classic recipes from traditional Asian dishes, simplify and turn them into bites of freshness, and then allow you to pick and choose. The result? A bing or bowl, with all the stuff you like.

Address: 101 E King St, Lancaster, PA 17602

