3 Independent Shops Where You Can Buy Back-to-School Supplies [Lancaster, PA]

Photo by Laura Rivera on Unsplash

If you're a parent of a school-aged child, you've probably received a list from the district of supplies needed for school. Everything from pencils and crayons to book bags, headphones, and hand sanitizers. The list can be short or long, but either way, it's an ideal situation to support local, independent shops.

Here are four located throughout Lancaster, PA:

Ken's Educational Joys

This one is a favorite among teachers.

Ken's is located in Ephrata, and offers a large selection of school supplies at a reasonable price. The service is one-of-a-kind. I've only been to Ken's Educational Joys once, and I was very happy with the help I received finding what I was looking for. The store is faith-based, and also offers a fair share of Sunday school recourses such as books and games.

Address: 1930 Division Hwy, Ephrata, PA 17522

Teacher Talk

Teacher Talk is a smaller, local business offering books, charts and supplies - also a go-to among local teachers. In addition, should you homeschool, they are offering laminating for flashcards.

The store is located in Bird in Hand, an adorable village of Lancaster, with a large Amish population. To find book bags and headphones, you might have to supplement with a trip to a different store, but this shop, located in Bird-in-Hand, could be a fun adventure.

Address: 355 Monterey Rd, Bird-in-Hand, PA 17505

Clay Book Store

Clay Book Store offers not only books, but they are known for their maps and globes. In addition, they have a wide selection of school supplies. This independent shop has been around for decades and is well-liked by the local community and is also a good spot for recourses when it comes to faith-based homeschooling supplies.

Address: 2450 W Main St, Ephrata, PA 17522