Breakfast + Lunch at Hudson Botanical [Lancaster, PA]

Hudson Botanical in Lancaster, PA, has only been around for about a year and has become a wildly popular food spot in the area. After my first introduction to this restaurant on an August weekend, I ended up going back the next day - the food was beyond anything I've had in the county. Both days there were lines to get in, and every table was taken. The wait was well worth it, though.

Seasonal flavors

The first day, I had their Matcha Latte and a Summer Pavlova French Toast, a seasonal favorite, with passionfruit cream cheese, local peaches, strawberries, kiwi, and smoked banana-maple. It's featured in the photo above and tasted even better than it looks.

When I went back the second day, about 24 hours later, I ordered their Medi Bowl, featuring traditional Lebanese fattoush salad - lettuce, tomato, cukes, radish, fried pita, parsley-scallion rice, local sweet corn & zucchini falafel, beet hummus, grilled halloumi, and tzatziki. It was ridiculously good.

Pictured below:

Australian vibes

The restaurant is run by Brent Hudson who has extensive knowledge of Australian and South East Asian fusion style cooking. Having already established successful restaurants in Australia, Brent envisioned a concept for his own farm-to-table cafe in Lancaster.

Brent and his wife, Madeline, stumbled upon Lancaster in 2015, as tourists. They traveled from their home country of Australia, with intentions of moving to Canada for work. That didn't happen, because they fell in love with everything Lancaster offers; from the people, the farmland and the fresh produce. Who can blame them? It's a beautiful place on earth.

Fast forward to 2021, after four years spent in New York City adding to Hudson's portfolio of successful restaurant openings, their dream of opening a spot in the area became a reality.

Hudson Botanical was opened in August last year, and the couple now spends their time divided between New York City and Pennsylvania Dutch Country.

Houseplants

Plants and Australian cafes go hand in hand. Citizens in New York City is a perfect example of this, and so is Hudson Botanical. I mean, even the name of the restaurant implies there are plants to be found here. Some of the plants are for sale, but more so, they add a casual and inviting look to the space.

When you enter the restaurant, you almost can't even tell if you're going into a flower shop or an eatery. It doesn't get better than that.

If you haven't been to Hudson Botanical, I warmly recommend it.

And no, this is not an ad or a paid post. This is simply a piece on a local restaurant I fell in love with.

Address: 2433 Old Philadelphia Pike, Smoketown, PA 17576