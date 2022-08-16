All You Need to Know About The Amish Farm & House in Lancaster, PA

Photo by Sara Melissa Frost

It's not uncommon to see tourist buses in Lancaster County. Some tourists are here to get a glimpse into the Amish culture, some are here for the shopping, and some are here simply to have a weekend getaway surrounded by farmland beauty.

The first tourist attraction

Lancaster hasn't always been a popular tourist destination.

The local entrepreneur Adolf Neuber changed that, back in 1955. He had the idea to open an educational destination for the public where people could learn the truth about the Amish way of life in Lancaster County. This is where The Amish Farm & House comes in.

According to their website, it was the first tourist attraction in Lancaster County and the first Amish-focused attraction in the country. The almost 300-year-old farm used to be owned by an Amish family. Today, 90 percent of their tour guide staff are Lancaster County natives who know the area in and out.

When Neuber opened the tourist attraction, he wanted to provide an authentic and accurate experience that was true to the customs of Lancaster County’s Amish, while always remaining respectful of his Amish neighbors and preference for privacy.

Seasonal activities

In addition to the year-round tours, the farm offers several seasonal activities. During the summer, you can ride an Amish buggy ride, try out goat yoga, or do a farm animal fun tour. They also have a corn maze, quilt pattern, which is open from July to October.

Come fall, and it's all about the harvest. Oh, and trick-or-treating for the younger visitors.

The Amish Farm & House is open seven days a week from 9 am to 6 pm.

If you’re visiting on a Sunday, you will find that most Amish businesses and attractions are closed. This is because The Amish community does not believe in working on their church day.

Address: 2395 Covered Bridge Dr, Lancaster, PA 17602