There is a Circus by Park City Center this Weekend [Lancaster, PA]

Photo by Sara Melissa Frost

If you've been in the area around Park City Center this week, you might've seen the giant tent they're setting up. It's hard to miss. Starting today, Garden Bros. Nuclear Circus present "Humans Gone Wild" in the parking lot by the mall. The show is held in what they claim to be not only America's but the world's largest big top arena.

Controversy

The circus industry itself has sparked controversy for using animals. In 2020, following years of PETA pressure, Garden Bros. stopped forcing elephants to perform, but there are still animals on stage.

According to their website, featured highlights are the human cannonball, wheel of death, motorcycles in the sphere of fear, human slingshot, comedy and clowns, girls hanging by their hair (autch!), Olate performing dogs as seen on America's Got Talent, Cossack riders, and more.

Performers from over 22 countries make up the 100-minute performance in a theatrical European 3-ring setting. The event organizers recommend showing up early, as general seating is first come first serve. If you get there before showtime, there's also a chance you get to meet some of the circus stars.

Fun zone

For the little ones, there's a dedicated fun zone, featuring a giant slide, a bouncy house and face painting, to name a few. Free children’s tickets have been distributed to schools, pre-schools, day-care centers, convenience stores, salons, and large employers. These tickets can only be used when accompanied by a paying adult, though.

Dates and times:

8/11-8/12: 4:30pm, 7:30pm

8/13: 1:30pm, 4:30pm, 7:30pm

8/14: 1pm, 4pm, 7pm

Address: 142 Park City Center, Lancaster, PA 17601