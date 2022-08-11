This Show in Lititz is Drawing Over 700 Crafters from America

Photo by Sara Melissa Frost

From humble beginnings, The Rotary Club of Lititz Craft Show was launched in 1979 with only local vendors setting up on a single block along East Main Street in Lititz.

50,000 visitors

These days, it has grown to become one of the top craft shows on the East Coast. In fact, it is drawing over 700 crafters from throughout the United States and Canada. The show, which is always held on the second Saturday in August, brings close to 50,000 people to Lititz and is one of the top events the city hosts.

It is held along the first four blocks of East Main Street, along three blocks of Broad Street and last but not least, in Lititz Springs Park. Parking can be a challenge - you may want to try parking at Warwick High School or Linden Hall School for Girls, right off of Locust Street.

Arts and crafts

This year's vendors include, but are not limited to:

Bonita Crafts, C.J. jewelry creations, Corks and Tees, Dave Bazzel Photography, Godwinks by Mona, Inspired by Justice, and Kalbach's Woodedge Crafts.

If you make the trip, you'll likely run into some local favorites as well, such as Calkins Vine & Branch, Nick Fasnacht Illustration & Design, and Landis Country Crafts.

The full list of vendors can be found here.

The annual Lititz Rotary Club Craft Show is the club’s largest fundraiser, with proceeds being donated back to community charities and service organizations.

Date and time: Saturday, August 13 from 8 am to 4 pm.