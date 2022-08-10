3 Restaurant Highlights In and Around Lancaster, PA [Summer 2022]

Photo by Sara Melissa Frost

It's time for new restaurant highlights. Lancaster has so much to offer when it comes to food, whether you're a picky eater or all about exploring cuisines and foods - there's something for everyone.

Today I'm highlighting three restaurants, all of which are focusing on seasonal fare.

John Wright

John Wright Restaurant, located along the Susquehanna River on the York side, takes great pride in the quality of the food by purchasing from local farmers. Nothing in this kitchen is processed or pre-made.

The location also makes this spot worth mentioning. The Four Seasons Dining Room in the old warehouse offers a gorgeous view of the river. They also have a patio that is open from May to September featuring their wood-fired pizza. All of their menus include fresh and local foods, changing with the seasons. In the summertime, some produce is even grown on the premises.

Address: 234 N Front St, Wrightsville, PA 17368

Cork & Cap

Also worth mentioning because of their location: Cork & Cap. The buildings that make up Cork Factory Hotel and the restaurant once housed the historic Armstrong Cork and Kerr Glass companies. Today, the hotel preserves and honors that history.

All meals are made from scratch with the local ingredients available using simple recipes and time-honored techniques. Here, you get Lancaster County-inspired cuisine in a unique, historic setting.

Address: 480 New Holland Ave #3000, Lancaster, PA 17602

John J. Jeffries

The menu at John J. Jeffries is based on local, seasonal, sustainable, and organic agriculture. This is an authentic farm-to-table restaurant in a stunning brick building, better known as Lancaster Arts Hotel. The setting and atmosphere in the restaurant is upscale, yet comfortable.

Fun fact, do you know how the place got its name?

No, the owner is not Mr. Jeffries.

During renovations, workers found in the floor beams a signed inspection stamp — November 5, 1890 — with the name of tobacco inspector John J. Jeffries. The restaurant was named after him. How cool is that?

Address: 300 Harrisburg Ave, Lancaster, PA 17603