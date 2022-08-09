How The Towns and Villages Got Their Names [Lancaster, PA]

Photo by Vito Natale on Unsplash

Lancaster, PA has a fair share of odd town names. Anyone living in the county knows all about how tourists and out-of-towners are posing in front of street signs such as "Intercourse" and "Paradise". The names are funny. But we're used to them and don't think too much of it.

That being said, do you know how all these local towns and villages got their names?

Peach Bottom

Starting with a lesser known, unincorporated village in Fulton Township, Lancaster County. The village is on the east bank of the Susquehanna River. It simply got its name from a settler named John Kirk who was a peach orchard owner.

This was in 1815, long before the peach emoji.

Intercourse

Many people consider Intercourse, PA to be the heart of the Amish Country in Lancaster County.

There are several theories as to how the village got its name. Some say it's because there was an old racetrack located east of the village along Old Philadelphia Pike and the entrance to this track was referred to as “Entercourse.” Another theory is that village may have been named after its location at the intersection of roads known today as routes 340 and 772. Also, during the early 1800s which was around the time the town got its name, “Intercourse” referred to commercial or trading sites.

Not what you think when you hear it these days.

Paradise

A quick drive from Intercourse and you'll get to Paradise, PA.

According to Discover Lancaster, Joshua Scott and Mary Ferree are commonly credited with naming this town: While standing in the middle of the road, Scott stated that the town should be called Paradise because of its beauty. Legend has it that upon arrival, Ferree said: “This is truly a paradise.”

Lititz

As long as you pronounce it right, it's fine.

The name “Lititz” was inspired by a Bohemian Castle near Kunvald, that held the name “Litice.” The founder of Lititz, Count Nicholas Ludwig from Germany, left Europe and settled in this area of the state in 1741 with Moravians who were seeking religious freedom.

LIT-itz.

There's also Blue Ball, Fertility, Bird-in-Hand, and Mount Joy, to name a few. That's for another story!