Upcoming Community Fairs in and Around Lancaster, PA [2022]

Photo by Sara Melissa Frost

Funnel cake and family fun, it's (almost) the season for community fairs in Lancaster County. Over the next two months, there are a handful of local fairs happening throughout the county. Here are some of them, worth checking out.

Elizabethtown Fair

Elizabethtown Fair is offering several animal, agricultural, competitive and commercial exhibits. They are setting up a free petting zoo, free nightly entertainment, contests for all ages, rides and lots and lots of food.

Many local organizations and church groups use the fair as their main fundraiser for the year. It is also an opportunity for local businesses and organizations to promote themselves in a family-friendly environment.

Dates: August 22-27.

Denver Fair

The Denver Fair is one of the yearly highlights in the borough. Over the years, the fair has grown tremendously and is now a five-day event, always held the first full week after Labor Day in September. The fair attracts over 40,000 visitors from across the state.

The Denver Fair has been a free admission fair since 1983 and includes over 25 amusements rides, 80 food and game concession stands, free entertainment, contests and more.

Dates: September 13-17.

Ephrata Fair

They say it's the largest street fair in the state. The 103rd Ephrata Fair, kicking off September 20th, is organized by locals passionate about the community.

Agriculture is Pennsylvania’s number one industry and the Ephrata Fair is all about promoting and preserving the agricultural heritage. There are several farming exhibits, prize-winning animals, tractor events and other fun contests happening during the fair.

The fair is happening all throughout Ephrata's downtown, you can't miss it.

Dates: September 20-24.

West Lampeter Community Fair

Pictured above is the West Lampeter Community Fair. It's been around close to 100 years (98), and is also a large local event, focusing on agriculture. The three-day fair provides friendly competition among neighbors and a wholesome, educational atmosphere for all ages.

Farmers and small gardeners can compare their produce at one central location. Children can learn to appreciate quality food products and farm animals. Their own youth program is designed to encourage both boys and girls to exhibit in all categories of baking, canning, cooking, art, sewing, fruits, vegetables, plants and animals.

Dates: September 28-30.