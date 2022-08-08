Lancaster County Corn is Finally in Season - Where to Buy It [Summer 2022]

Photo by Sara Melissa Frost

Fresh, local corn on the cob is one of my highlights during Lancaster County summers. Farmers markets are finally selling their own fresh corn, straight from the fields. Here are five farmers markets throughout the county offering local corn this season:

Stoltzfus Produce and Market Fare

Stoltzfus Produce and Market Fare is a family-owned and operated market, currently selling fresh, local produce and corn. In addition, Stoltzfus Produce offers an impressive selection of homemade preserves, jams & jellies, and homestyle baked goods.

Address: 96 S Groffdale Rd, Leola, PA 17540

Harvest Lane Farm

If something is in season in Lancaster, PA, odds are Harvest Lane Farm Market has what you're looking for. When it comes to corn, they also have buckets where you can peel it while at the farmers market. The process makes it easy and quick, you don't have to worry about the mess of peeling the corn at home.

Address: 851 E Oregon Rd, Lititz, PA 17543

Lapp's Farm Market

Lapp's Farm Market is a seasonal farmers market, usually open from early May. Summer favorites include sweet corn, tomatoes, peppers, green beans, watermelon, cantaloupes, and juicy peaches. Surrounded by the Lancaster communities of East and West Lampeter, Strasburg, Willow Street, Lapp’s is a beautiful destination for those searching for fresh corn.

Address: 1406 Lampeter Rd, Lancaster, PA 17602

Brook Lawn Farm Market

Brook Lawn Farm Market is a family farm and roadside market located in the heart of Lancaster

County, Pennsylvania. With over 80 years of experience, they provide customers with

high-quality, fresh, homegrown produce. These days, it's all about the corn.

Address: 2325 Lititz Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601

Meck's Produce

Meck's Produce is a family business. They provide fresh fruits and vegetables year-round, at an affordable price. All their produce is grown on their 60-acre, family-owned and operated farm in Southern Lancaster County.

Address: 1955 Beaver Valley Pike, Strasburg, PA 17579

When it comes to local corn, the best are often the ones you can get at Amish roadside stands. If you're driving and stumble upon a humble roadside stand, stop for the corn on the cob.