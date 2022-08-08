Small Business Spotlight: DJ's Taste of the 50's in Smoketown, PA

Photo by Sara Melissa Frost

Along charming Old Philadelphia Pike in Smoketown, you'll find DJ's Taste of the 50's. This diner-style restaurant offers all those old diner classics such as burgers, fries and shakes, at an affordable price.

I recently visited this diner for the first time. What hit me once I entered through the doors was how impressive the interior design and decor were put together - everything from the red glittery chairs to the old Coca-Cola posters and neon lights. It felt as if I was stepping back in time.

Staples and classics

With diners comes large menus with lots of options.

I went with a true menu staple; a cheeseburger with fries, and a milkshake with a cherry on top. As for the flavor, I wanted to try something new so I ultimately decided on a coffee milkshake. It was thick and full of taste. Absolutely delicious.

Photo by Sara Melissa Frost

What's fun about this place is how casual and friendly it is. The staff is helpful, the food was prepared in a timely manner. I brought my kids and they had a blast. They loved everything from staring at the wall decor to their food - their sliders came in an old car-shaped cardboard plate. Very creative and it made the diner experience fun for the little ones, "driving" around with their burgers:

Photo by Sara Melissa Frost

Convenient location

The family-owned restaurant is located just a few minutes from Bird-in-Hand, an adorable village in Lancaster where you can do Amish farmland tours and get knowledge of the local history. It is also just a few minutes from Dutch Wonderland and Tanger Outlets, and even closer to The Shops at Rockvale.

If you're spending a day in Lancaster, PA visiting from out of town, the diner is a great place to start the day, getting all the energy and your sweet fix in before venturing out.



Address: 2410 Old Philadelphia Pike, Lancaster, PA 17602