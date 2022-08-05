Where Students Can Receive Free Backpacks and School Supplies in Lancaster, PA

Photo by Element5 Digital on Unsplash

It's that time of the year again. The summer break is coming to an end and parents are starting to get their kiddos ready for school. Several events are hosted throughout Lancaster, PA to help local households make sure the little ones get all they need to start the school year - bright and ready.

Rep. Mike Sturla’s Annual Back to School Event

This annual event, hosted by Rep. Mike Sturla, is only open to K-8th grade students who live within the School District of Lancaster. Registration is required for all participants.

Students will receive free backpacks, school uniforms, shoes and other supplies needed for the upcoming school year. Children will also have the opportunity to receive a free haircut and enjoy music, food, games, and community activities. The festivities will continue throughout the day, ending with a free Barnstormers game at 5 pm.

Time and place: Sunday, August 7, from 12 pm - 5 pm at Clipper Magazine Stadium, 650 N Prince St, Lancaster, PA 17603

Back to School Bash at Lancaster First Assembly of God

Lancaster First Assembly of God is hosting a backpack giveaway, offering free backpacks with school supplies. School-age children entering grades six and below are eligible to receive a free backpack as long as supplies last.

Time and place: August 13, 2022, 10 am to 1 pm at Lancaster First Assembly of God, 1025 Columbia Avenue, Lancaster, PA 17603

Back to School Sneaker Giveaway

The annual Back to School Sneaker Giveaway at Bright Side Opportunities Center makes sure students are equipped with sneakers, bookbags and school supplies for the upcoming school year. Registration is required for all participants.

Bright Side Opportunities Center are also looking for sponsors for this event - if you are interested, check out their website for all details. Last year, the first 100 sneakers went in two hours!

Time and place: Saturday, August 27, from 12:30 pm - 3:30 pm at Bright Side Opportunities Center, 515 Hershey Ave, Lancaster, PA 17603

In addition to these events, households in need of supplies can often get assistance from national retailers, churches, charities as well as non-profit agencies that help students from kindergarten and up. Find a list of local resources for free back-to-school supplies, backpacks, and uniforms for the 2022-2023 school year here.