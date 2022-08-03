3 Delicious Brunch Spots in Lancaster, PA

Photo by Sara Melissa Frost

Revealing one of my favorites right away with the featured photo - Speckled Hen Coffee in Strasburg.

Speckled Hen Coffee

I recently visited Speckled Hen Coffee for Sunday Brunch. I've been here a few times but never for brunch. During this time, they offer all of their menus, breakfast, and lunch, from 8 am to 2 pm.

I went with a hummus toast consisting of house-roasted beet hummus, cucumbers, arugula, and sea salt on fresh sourdough toast. I also got a taste of my toddler's french toast sticks, which were, in my opinion, made to perfection. Sweet but not too sweet, incredibly fresh, and the little extra was the berries, which tasted like they were picked the same day.

They were a little short-staffed so it took a while for the food to get to our table. Other than that, a great experience.

Address: 141 E Main St, Strasburg, PA 17579

The Bread Pedaler

The Bread Pedaler is a classic brunch spot in the heart of the city, serving several different styles of small plates, tacos, and hearty meals such as biscuits and gravy as well as the popular Bibimbap with sesame Jasmine rice and sautéed steak.

The owners are dedicated to providing fresh, locally sourced, organic breakfast, brunch, and lunch foods to the local community. The Bread Pedaler is a BYOB restaurant, but they also offer featured drinks as part of their special brunch menu. Their fresh orange juice carafe for two comes with half a bottle of Prosecco.

Address: 116 W Orange St, Lancaster PA 17603

Rachel's Cafe & Creperie

A charming spot where you can get delicious sweet and savory crepes.

The cafe opened its doors in Lancaster City in 2006. Their first location on Walnut Street soon became a go-to spot among locals, and in 2018, they opened a second location in Manheim Township along Fruitville Pike. In addition to the large, highly creative selection of crepes (there's even a Thai Chicken crepe and a Philly Cheese crepe), Rachel's also has a full coffee bar.

It's a perfect spot for brunch. I usually order a savory crepe but my kids are all about the sweet ones. The locations are practicing first come first serve and it tends to get busy on weekends. However, between breakfast and lunch, you might get lucky and not have to wait too long.

Addresses: 201 W Walnut St, Lancaster, PA 17603 and 608 Richmond Drive, Suite 109, Lancaster PA 17601