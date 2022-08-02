3 Charming Small Towns in Lancaster, PA Worth a Visit This Season

Lancaster, PA

Lancaster, PA is one of a kind. The county is home to everything from endless farmland beauty to bustling city life, and outdoor adventures for the sporty ones. There's a little bit of everything. Today, I'm highlighting three of my favorite parts of the county, all with their unique charm and character.

Strasburg

I can't get over the well-kept historic homes along Strasburg's Main Street.

During Christmas, these homes look like they're taken straight out from some romantic holiday movie. In Strasburg, you'll find everything from cozy bed and breakfasts to unique quaint shops and eateries. They're locally famous for their creamery.

If you're visiting Lancaster, PA, hoping to ride an authentic Amish buggy, this part of town is a good place to start. Here, you can explore the quiet back roads past rolling hills and real working Amish farms.

Columbia

Situated right along the Susquehanna River, Columbia is a local gem.

Columbia offers plenty of outdoor adventures, including hiking, biking, and water activities. Columbia Crossing River Trail Center is an ideal place to start. The borough also has a beautiful historic downtown with several local shops and restaurants.

If you're visiting on a Saturday, stop by Columbia Market House, a historic gathering spot. The Columbia Market House was constructed in 1869 on the site of an earlier open-air market. The market was reopened last year through a private/public partnership between CHI St. Joseph Children’s Health and the Borough of Columbia. The marketplace features vendors specializing in locally sourced produce, meats, baked goods, juice, fresh blooms, freshly prepared meals and more.

Ephrata

Ephrata is located in the northeastern section of the county. The borough is the outgrowth of the famed religious community, the Cloisters, founded in the early 1700s by the German mystic Conrad Beissel. When the Cloister community declined in the early 1800s, the village grew as a regional center of commerce. During this time of growth, two resort hotels were built, the Mountain Springs and the Mount Vernon House. The village also became known as a key stop for the Reading and Columbia Railroads.

Today, Main Street is a must-see. This street, packed with local businesses such as Scratch Bakes and Revive Thrift Store, showcases the thriving and friendly community Ephrata is.

Hiking trail, small town, or shop - what's your favorite place in Lancaster, PA?

