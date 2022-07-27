4 Charming BYOB Restaurants in Lancaster, PA

Photo by Zan on Unsplash

When you go to a BYOB restaurant, it can often be hit or miss. Sometimes, you get the sense that the place is more of a takeout restaurant and the atmosphere simply isn't cozy. Lancaster, however, has a fair share of good spots where you can bring your own bottle and it's actually enjoyable to dine in. I've highlighted four of them below:

Sukhothai

I've always had a good experience dining in at Sukhothai. I've been there with my family for lunch, for girl's night, as well as for date nights with my husband. As the name implies, this restaurant serves Thai food. Curries, salads, fried rice with seafood, and more. Sukhothai is located in a modern and airy location at Harrisburg Avenue, and the staff is very friendly.

The restaurant is BYOB, making it an affordable dining experience for the occasional everyday treat.

Address: 398 Harrisburg Ave #450, Lancaster, PA 17603

Salt & Pepper Italian Bistro & Pizza

Salt & Pepper Italian Bistro & Pizza is fairly new to the food scene in Lancaster. This place is low-key, and all about Italian bistro foods. The restaurant is run by Tony and Valentina Torres, who after returning to Lancaster, PA after living in Italy, wanted to bring Italian dining to their hometown. Judging by the response they've received from the community, they've done a good job in doing just that.

You can bring your own bottle of wine, and there's no corkage fee.

Address: 486 Royer Dr #102, Lancaster, PA 17601

Pasquale's

Pasquale's is popular among locals. They offer made-to-order pizzas and pastas as well as sandwiches and burgers. The casual restaurant has been around since 1997 and is a go-to spot for a hearty Italian meal - where you get to bring your favorite Merlot or Sauvignon Blanc to go along with your entree.

Address: 1657 Old Philadelphia Pike, Lancaster, PA 17602

Cocina Mexicana

Cocina Mexicana is a top-notch Mexican restaurant in the heart of the city. You'll get homemade, authentic dishes, spiced to perfection. The restaurant is run by Lucila Gomez Lucero who grew up in Puebla, Mexico - a place well-known for its culinary traditions.

Bring your own beverage and enjoy a sit-down, Mexican meal made with love.

Address: 112 N Water St, Lancaster, PA 17603