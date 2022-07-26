A Healthy, Easy-to-Make Summer Meal Using Fresh Lancaster County Produce

Photo by Sara Melissa Frost

I find it easier to stay healthy during the summer months. In my opinion, few things beat fresh, locally grown vegetables. There really must be something to that Lancaster County soil. I recently made a quinoa bowl, using mostly fresh vegetables from our garden, as well as local chicken breast. It was delicious.

The recipe is as follows:

Lancaster Garden Quinoa Bowl

Enough for 4 generous portion sizes.

1 cup of white quinoa

4 chicken breasts

1 bunch of asparagus

1 large, red bell pepper

3 golden beets

1 zucchini

1 large carrot

1 chili peppers

Start by boiling the quinoa. Follow the instructions on the pack - usually it will tell you to do 2 cups of water for every 1 cup of quinoa, which is what I did. I also added a teaspoon of olive oil and a little sea salt.

Chop all the vegetables, then roast them all together in a large pan, using a little bit of olive oil, sea salt and pepper. Nothing more is needed. Keep on high heat until the vegetables are thoroughly cooked, this takes about 10 minutes. Turn the vegetables every two minutes until ready.

Grill the chicken. You can be creative when it comes to spices. I prefer olive oil, salt, pepper and a tiny bit of chili pepper. I usually grill the chicken outside on our grill, but it can easily be prepared on a stovetop as well. Use a thermometer to check if the chicken is thoroughly cooked. Depending on your stovetop or grill, it can take anything from 10 to 20 minutes until the chicken is ready. Once it has cooled down for about two minutes, cut the chicken up in smaller pieces.

All ingredients are ready, and now comes the fun part.

Toss all the ingredients in a bowl, mix together, snap a photo, then eat it all.

Enjoy!