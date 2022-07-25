3 Vineyards and Wineries in and Around Lancaster, PA [Food & Drink]

Photo by Sara Melissa Frost

When people hear "Lancaster, PA", they often think Amish, farmland, or dairy. And who's to blame - that's a big part of the county's heritage, history and pride. But did you know there are a handful of vineyards and wineries in the county, as well? You don't have to travel out to California to try good wines. The summer is the perfect time to visit these three idyllic places, right here in our county.

Grandview Vineyard

Grandview Vineyard is an upscale, elegant vineyard located among rolling hills, a beautiful scenery northwest in Lancaster County. The vineyard is a local, family-owned business with a vision to create an environment of hospitality and community where the simple joy of sharing a glass of wine with friends can become a place of good memories for life.

Grandview Vineyard started with an idea; A passion for winemaking and a vision to produce and sell premium wine that would raise the reputation and transform the perception of wine in Pennsylvania. Scott and Sarah Haines, along with their children, continue the family legacy of producing quality wine and providing an unforgettable experience that keeps you coming back time and time again.

Address: 1489 Grandview Rd, Mount Joy, PA 17552

Waltz Vineyards & Winery

At Waltz Vineyards & Winery, the goal has always been the same for Jan Waltz, sixth generation farmer, and his wife Kimberly: To be good stewards of the land they have been given.

The Waltz’s sixth-generation farm is situated on a stunning hill in Lancaster County. With a growing passion for fine wines, Waltz Vineyards Estate Winery opened its doors to the public in Spring, 2009. Their tasting room, inspired by Europe, features a “little of the old” and a “little of the new.”

Address: 1599 Old Line Rd, Manheim, PA 17545

Mount Hope Estate and Winery

Over the course of two centuries, Mount Hope Estate and Winery, a 19th-century mansion located in the northern part of the county, has grown from a private residence to a thriving historic estate featuring entertainment, a Victorian wine shop and on-site brewery and winery.

They offer formal wine tastings, and when you reserve a private tasting for a group of 15 or more, their own wine specialists will make sure you learn all about the joys of wine as a part of everyday living, including a hands-on exploration of the five “S’s” of wine tasting: Seeing, swirling, smelling, sipping and savoring.

Address: 2775 Lebanon Rd, Manheim, PA 17545

These are just a handful of Lancaster's amazing places to get local wines - there are several wineries in the county, some located along vineyards and some as featured as tasting rooms in trendy shops.