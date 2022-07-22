Lancaster City at Night: 3 Characteristic Bars Worth a Visit

Photo by Sara Melissa Frost

The food scene in Lancaster is impressive. There's a wide array of cuisines downtown, and once you get just a little bit out of the heart of the city, you can add Pennsylvania Dutch foods to the list. There are also plenty of local bars dishing up everything from casual bar foods such as burgers and beer to specialty cocktails and charcuterie boards. Three of the ones I've been to have that unique vibe to them.

1. Horse Inn

This restaurant/bar is packed with characteristic details, from carved furniture to black and white photos of horses, to records and old, maybe even antique, signs. Horse Inn is located in a quiet residential neighborhood on Fulton Street. The historic site has been transformed into a dining spot with upscale pub fare and specialty cocktails.

Photo by Sara Melissa Frost

The bar offers seasonal drinks and traditional staples, as well as a decent selection of beer and wine.

Address: Horse Inn is located at 540 E Fulton St, Lancaster, PA 17602

2. Conway Social Club

Way back when, the location of the Conway Social Club used to be a high-end quality clothing store, named Sayres, Scheid & Sweeton. The store opened its doors in 1907 and lasted for 82 (!) years. If you look closely, you'll see a black door under "Anne Bailey" in the featured photo. This is the entrance to the club, and you'll have to knock to get in.

The atmosphere at this bar is one you have to explore, writing about it simply doesn't cover it. The dim lights, speakeasy vibe, furniture and decor, and highly creative cocktails are something you have to see in person to grasp the uniqueness of this spot.

Address: 28 E King St, Lancaster, PA 17602.

3. Decades

Visiting Decades feels like going back in time - to the late 1990s. Bowling and over 30 retro arcade games, bring it on. This place is a six-lane boutique bowling alley and arcade, in addition to being a full-service restaurant and bar.

Decades is located in the historic Stahr Armory on North Queen Street and will for sure give you that nostalgic, old-school feel.

Address: 438 N Queen St, Lancaster, PA 17603