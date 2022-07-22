Where to Get Tasty Mexican Food in Lancaster [Food & Drink]

Photo by Sara Melissa Frost

Personally, the best Mexican food I've found in Lancaster is on wheels and they go by the name Walk-O Taco. The masterminds behind this food truck are offering traditional Mexican food in a portable brown bag filled with crunchy deliciousness. It's simple, affordable and delicious. But since you never really know far in advance where this truck will show up, I'm focusing on highlighting some of the county's brick-and-mortar restaurants today.

Maize Mexican Cantina

Maize Mexican Cantina has the best margaritas I've ever tried. Maize, located along Fruitville Pike, offers traditional Mexican food and drinks. Their meats are roasted daily, and the margaritas are hand-squeezed. My favorite from this spot, aside from the margarita, is the street corn. The vegetable nachos are also tasty and come in generous portion sizes.

Address: Maize Mexican Cantina is located at 605 Richmond Dr, Lancaster, PA 17601

El Serrano

El Serrano is the largest Mexican restaurant I've ever been to, not just in Lancaster, PA. The central portion of the restaurant maintains the open feel of a piazza, with atrium skylights, hanging plants, terra-cotta planters, and courtyard fountains. It's gorgeous.

The fact that the restaurant is so spacious makes it easy to bring kids or even have a larger gathering such as a birthday party or a reunion with friends. As for the food, I've had their fajita, which can be highly recommended. However, their plain and simple corn chips with guacamole are outstanding and were my favorite part of the meal.

Address: El Serrano is located at 2151 Columbia Ave, Lancaster, PA 17603

Chilangos Authentic Mexican Restaurante

Chilangos is located in Lititz, and I've only had their food as takeout. However, from what I've heard, their outdoor deck is a lovely place to enjoy their meals during the summer season.

The restaurant offers a menu with plenty of traditional, authentic Mexican food. Their burritos are packed to the brim and will keep you full for hours.

Address: 56 N Broad St, Lititz, PA 17543

What's your favorite Mexican spot in Lancaster, PA?