Lancaster, PA

Tourist in Lancaster? 3 Must-See Places in the County

Melissa Frost

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MiaJG_0gnbOsZD00
Lititz, PAPhoto by Sara Melissa Frost

If you have limited time in Lancaster, PA, there are other places I would recommend rather than the touristy areas around the outlets and Dutch Wonderland. If you're looking for places with history and charm, these are some of my favorite places I've grown to love.

Kitchen Kettle Village

Kitchen Kettle Village is a picturesque tiny village located in the town of Intercourse in Lancaster, PA. Here, you'll find over 40 local shops in one outdoor shopping village filled with homemade Lancaster County food, local products and home goods. The village is an ideal place to spend a few hours of quality family time while supporting local and independent shops.

If you've always wanted to try riding an Amish Buggy, they've got that too. AAA Buggy Rides is a local, family-owned business taking pride in showing visitors the Amish culture while touring the authentic farmland.

The village is located at 3529 Old Philadelphia Pike, Intercourse, PA 17534.

Lititz, PA

Lititz is well known for its lively vibe and its many seasonal events and festivals. The historic downtown area is filled with unique shops, from an independent store with a little bit of everything in an old newspaper building, to a pretzel museum and a chocolate shop straight across from the town's old chocolate factory. There are plenty of local bakeries and restaurants covering everything from homemade marshmallows (Sweet Legacy) to charred avocado (Blackworth Live Fire Grill). Needless to say, you've got options here.

Almost a decade ago, Lititz, PA was voted the coolest small town in all of America, and its residents are still proud of it. Which they have reason to be.

Lancaster Central Market

Lancaster Central Market is the ideal spot to visit if you want to get a glimpse into the local community. The vendors are friendly and welcoming, gladly chatting with you. This market, in the heart of the city, is also the oldest, continuously running public farmer's market in the United States. Lancaster Central Market was established in 1730 on a 120-square-foot plot of land conveyed by Andrew and Ann Hamilton from their private estate. This early market was an important, encouraging factor in King George II designating Lancaster as a market town.

By 1757, the first official market building was built, most likely it was nothing more than an open-air structure with stalls and a roof. In 1889 it was replaced by the Market House that stands in Penn Square today.

The combination of food, history, and friendly locals makes this place a must-see.

Address: 23 North Market Street, Lancaster, PA 17603

# Tourism# Lancaster PA# Lancaster Central Market# Lititz# Kitchen Kettle Village

Journalist and writer. I cover local stories + food, mostly from PA.

