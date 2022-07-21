Craving Ice Cream on Hot Summer Days? 5 Amazing Places Worth a Visit in Lancaster, PA [Food & Drink]

Photo by Sara Melissa Frost

Ice Cream was made for days like these. It's no surprise Lancaster, PA, known for its dairy and farmland, has a fair share of amazing ice cream spots. I haven't been to them all, but of the ones I have visited, these are topping my list:

1. Fox Meadows Creamery

The creamery at Fox Meadows features hand-crafted ice cream made on-site with milk from their small family dairy farm, just across the field in Ephrata. The owners believe the best ice cream starts with farm-fresh milk and ends with delicious, creative flavors. The locals are enjoying this place so much that the restaurant owners decided to expand with a second spot in Leola, which just opened a few days ago.

In 2020, the ice cream served at Fox Meadows Creamery was voted the best one in all of Pennsylvania, by The Daily Meal.

Address: 2475 West Main Street, Ephrata PA 17522 and 193 E Main St, Leola, PA 17540

2. Strasburg Creamery

If you're a local millennial, you might have nostalgic memories of visiting this place. They make their ice cream on-site, rotating over 140 flavor creations throughout the year, depending on the season.

You can get your ice cream to go, or sit down in their old-style ice cream parlor tables and booths.

Address: 1 W Main St, Strasburg, PA 17579

3. Rolled Cold Creamery

Have you ever had rolled ice cream? The process they follow begins with a cream base made in-house daily. The base is then frozen on a steel pan that is set to -19 degrees. As the cream freezes, they add flavor to the mixture. To finish, they roll the frozen dessert up and let you add whichever toppings or syrups you prefer.

The owners want to give their visitors a unique experience of purity in a handcrafted, fresh, and exceptional dessert. The owner Dante DiCamillo lives for the motto: Life is made up of experiences - why shouldn’t dessert be one too? I'll say yes and amen to that.

Address: 24 East Orange Street, Lancaster, PA 17602

4. The Milkhouse Ice Cream Shoppe

This is the ultimate spot if you're bringing kids. It's affordable, they have a petting zoo with the most adorable bunnies (and more) on-site, as well as a large playground with lots of fun for the little ones. The milkhouse is located in The Market at Oregon Dairy and the ice cream is as local as it gets, it is made from fresh milk produced by the cows at Oregon Dairy Farm.

Address: 2900 Oregon Pike, Lititz, PA 17543

5. House of Pizza, Willow Street

I know, the name doesn't really scream ice cream. I was recently introduced to this local family-owned and operated restaurant. Although the pizza tasted wonderful, the ice cream they served is worth a writeup in itself. The restaurant has its own ice cream section where you can get both soft serve and hand-dipped ice cream with a large selection of flavors and toppings. Their milkshakes, especially the ones with malt, are a popular option among locals. Definitely worth a try!

Address: 2419 Willow Street Pike N, Willow Street, PA 17584