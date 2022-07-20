In The Mood for Pizza? Here Are 4 Places Serving It in Lancaster, PA [Food and Drink]

Photo by Sara Melissa Frost

The perfect pizza requires talent and timely planning. Personally, I enjoy it when the crust is fluffy and well-done but not overly burnt. The cheese has to blend well with the other toppings, and the flavor of the sauce is a craft in itself. Lancaster, PA has several decent options when it comes to pizza, listing four of my favorites below:

LUCA

LUCA is one of my all-time favorite Italian restaurants. Their wood-burning hearth and Neapolitan oven infuse everything they create. LUCA Lancaster is an upscale, rustic farm-driven Italian kitchen and knows very well how to make outstanding Neapolitan-inspired pizzas.

Before the pandemic, the wait to get a table was usually several weeks. The restaurant is open for dine-in again, and worth a visit, any day! Perfect for date nights.

Address: 436 W James St #101, Lancaster, PA 17603

House of Pizza, Willow Street

A casual, family-friendly spot, this one. They know how to make good pizza and also important these days as prices on everything go up, is that they're affordable. You'll get a large cheese pizza for $12.

House of Pizza, Willow Street is laidback, and a perfect lunch spot. They have been around since 1980 and also a plus if you bring kids is the fact that they have lots of ice cream options, both soft serve and hand-dipped.

Address: 2419 Willow Street Pike N, Willow Street, PA 17584

UnCommon Pizza

Tucked away in a residential area, UnCommon Pizza in Lititz is a place that thrives on word-of-mouth recommendations. When we first moved to the area, several neighbors recommended this spot and it has never disappointed. Their vegetable garden pizza with olives is my favorite. It is perfect for ordering as takeout, you'll get high-quality Friday night pizza after a long week. They also have a nice seating area, including several patio tables.

Address: 616 Paxton Pl #104, Lititz, PA 17543

Brooklyn Pizza - Grill

Brooklyn Pizza - Grill on Oregon Pike is a low-key pizza spot. I have never ordered from here myself but I've had their pizzas at birthday parties and events several times. Their plain cheese pizza is my favorite, but their veggie pizza and pepperoni pizza are also great.

Address: 1750 Oregon Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601