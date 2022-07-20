Lancaster, PA

Need to Cool Down? 10 Pools Where You Can Beat The Heat in Lancaster, PA [Summer 2022]

Melissa Frost

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AZaBV_0gmFPglN00
Photo by Valentin Lacoste on Unsplash

The next few days are going to be hot in Lancaster, PA. Really hot. It's on days like these local pools, private or public, come in handy. No matter where you live in the county, odds are there's a swimming pool not too far away. I've listed 10 of them right here.

1. Skyline Pool

The Skyline Pool is open seasonally to both residents and non-residents of Manheim Township. The pool is kid-friendly, featuring a slide, zero entry, splash toy-type water features such as bubblers and tumble buckets.

Address: 245 Eden Rd, Lancaster, PA 17601

2. Overlook Pool

The Overlook Pool is located within the Overlook Community Campus and is open seasonally to both residents and non-residents of Manheim Township. The zero-entry, splash toy-type water features such as bubblers and tumble buckets, and a fun, yellow waterslide make it an experience for little ones. There's also a playground here!

Address: 301 Golf Dr, Lancaster, PA 17601

3. Conestoga Pines Pool

At Conestoga Pines Pool, you can relax, have fun and make summer memories with friends and family. Their outdoor public swimming pool features a small four-foot-deep main pool, baby pool, children’s playground, basketball court, and a lawn where you can sit down for a picnic.

Address: 200 Arthur E Morris Pkwy, Lancaster, PA 17601

4. Lititz Springs Pool

Lititz Springs Pool is a popular addition to Lititz Rec Center. This is a beautiful, outdoor pool area with lots of water play options for kids.

Address: 201 Maple St, Lititz, PA 17543

5. East Petersburg Community Pool

At East Petersburg Community Pool, you'll find an outdoor L-shaped main pool with the deep end being the bottom of the L. There are 25 meters long lanes with a diving board and two lap lanes. For kids, there's a wading pool. Parents must be poolside when children are using this pool.

Address: 2575 Graystone Rd, East Petersburg, PA 17520

6. Landisville Pool

Landisville Pool is a private member-owned pool. They host social events such as burger nights and Sundae Monday regularly. They also have raft nights, campfire nights, and Christmas in July, to mention a few. 

Address: 50 Elmwood Ave, Landisville, PA 17538

7. Ephrata Community Pool

Ephrata Community Pool features a zero-depth entry tot pool for children up to 4 years of age. The water entry is level and gradual to allow access for all persons. Water features include a Shower Tower, Aqua Hoop, and Otter Slide. For the older kids, there's a zero-depth entry intermediate pool from children from 4 to 7 years old. Here, you'll find Drop Jet, Rain Drop, and Storm Spinner. There are also two fun tube slides.

Address: 418 Vine St, Ephrata, PA 17522

8. Leola Community Pool

Leola Community Pool located on Main Street in Leola has partnered with Lancaster YMCA for the season. This is a perfect spot to beat the heat on these hot summer days.

Address: 23 E Main St, Leola, PA 17540

9. Strasburg Pool

The Strasburg Swimming and Recreation Association, often referred to as simply the Strasburg Pool, is a membership-only pool located in the scenic Borough of Strasburg. Founded in 1963, the Strasburg Pool features a large swimming pool with diving boards, a baby pool, a snack bar, plenty of space for relaxation in either sun or shade, picnic tables, and a volleyball court.

Address: 143 S Jackson St, Strasburg, PA 17579

10. Reamstown Community Pool

In East Cocalico Township, you'll find Reamstown Community Pool providing the community with fun, affordable recreation and activities for the whole family. Here, you can splash around and make summer memories with loved ones.

Address: 68 Ream Rd, Stevens, PA 17578

