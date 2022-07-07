Lancaster, PA

3 Places to Get Juicy Burgers in Lancaster, PA

Melissa Frost

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HX1jm_0gXzSSFJ00
Photo by Sara Melissa Frost

Sometimes, bar food is the best food. Juicy, big burgers with lots of toppings. Some fries and a couple of pickles on the side. Lancaster has a rich food scene covering everything from Pennsylvania Dutch cuisine, classic American fare to exotic new foods.

Today, it's about the burgers. 3 of them.

Bull's Head Public House

Bull's Head Public House is an ideal spot to eat a good burger in a classic bar setting. Bull's Head is modeled after a traditional British pub. Keeping to the traditional practices of a British pub you will be greeted with a smile from the barman, then seat yourself and place your order at the bar.

It's casual, and the burgers are outstanding. They do have several options - I ended up with the bison burger, made of eight-ounce natural bison, cheddar, guacamole, jalapeño, and crispy onions. So good, and pictured above.

If you're new in town, Bull's Head is also a perfect spot to get into the local community.

Address: 14 East Main Street Lititz, PA 17543

Plough

In the very heart of the city, you'll find Plough, a modern spot serving American fare. The Plough burger consists of a 6-ounce Wagyu beef patty, white cheddar, Plough's own sauce, mustard onions, pickles, and lettuce. Generous portion size and the little extra for this one is the sauce. And the fries. Tasty, with a unique mix of spices.

Plough offers both indoor and outdoor seating. I've only dined inside, and it was a fun experience for a night out. Great service and great food.

Address: 25 S Queen St, Lancaster, PA 17603

Horse Inn

Horse Inn is a must-see in Lancaster, PA. This historic restaurant can be found on an slightly off the beaten path on Fulton Street. The main entrance was at one time on a narrow alleyway which, to this day, remains unnamed. In the early 1920s, the Shaub family renovated the second-floor hayloft into a speakeasy. How unique is that? The original horse stalls were transported upstairs where wagon wheel chandeliers adorn the dining room. Today, Horse Inn is a gem in Lancaster's food scene.

Their cheeseburger is a custom blend of short rib, brisket, chuck and dry-aged beef, with red onion, lettuce, tomato, white American cheese, sauce, Alfred & Sam's Bun. All the good stuff, and you can purchase fries on the side.

Address: 540 E Fulton St, Lancaster, PA 17602

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Bars and Restaurants# Burgers# Lancaster PA# Food and Drink# Local Business

Comments / 3

Published by

Journalist and writer. I cover local stories + food, mostly from PA.

Lititz, PA
3971 followers

More from Melissa Frost

York, PA

Small Business Spotlight: Bacon on a Stick and Jerky from York-Based GnawJaw

I didn't realize bacon on a stick was a thing before running into GnawJaw at a recent event. This family-owned small business in York, run by Eric Farrington, specializes in jerky. If you spot them at a local event in and around Lancaster and York, you might find their very large pieces of bacon on sticks, hot and straight from the grill. Very American, and also full of flavor.

Read full story
Lancaster, PA

6 Places to Beat The Heat With Adult Summer Drinks in Lancaster, PA

Summer cocktails were made for days like these, and Lancaster, PA has a large variety of options both when it comes the drinks themselves and the restaurants and bars creating them.

Read full story
Lancaster County, PA

3 Pennsylvania Dutch Foods You Should Try This Summer [Lancaster, PA]

Pennsylvania Dutch Foods are more than Whoopie Pies and baked goods. It is described as a regional fare where the dishes are best known for their comfort food feel and use of local, seasonal produce, often both sweet and sour. I've listed three of my favorite Pennsylvania Dutch Foods, all unique in its own way.

Read full story
11 comments
Willow Street, PA

Small Business Spotlight: House of Pizza, Willow Street [Lancaster, PA]

It is easy to spot from the road. House of Pizza, Willow Street was there before most of the businesses in the area. The family-owned and operated casual pizza joint has been around since 1980, serving locals pizza and ice cream at an affordable price.

Read full story
1 comments
Lititz, PA

4th of July Celebration in Lititz Springs Park [Event Details]

First off, don't let the name of the event mislead you. The annual 4th of July celebration in Lititz Springs Park is actually held on July 1st and July 2nd. If you're a local, you know the event is extremely popular and if you want a decent parking spot somewhat close, come early.

Read full story
Lancaster, PA

Horse Inn: A Historic Dining Spot With Character [Food & Drink]

Away from the buzz and noise in the heart of the city, Horse Inn is a standalone restaurant in a quiet residential neighborhood on Fulton Street. This historic site which looks like it was once a stable, has been transformed into a dining spot with upscale pub fare and specialty cocktails.

Read full story
2 comments
Lancaster, PA

4 Fun Gift Ideas for Dads in Lancaster, PA [laserdome, golf + more]

In a crunch to decide what to gift your husband, dad, or grandfather, for father's day this year? So am I, so I decided to look around a little. Here's what I found. Sometimes, the best gifts are experiences.

Read full story
Lancaster, PA

Lancaster Pride Festival - This Weekend at Clipper Magazine Stadium

From the humble start in 2007 with the concept of creating a welcoming event to celebrate the lives of the LGBTQ+ community, Lancaster Pride has well outgrown its first festival location, Buchanan Park.

Read full story
11 comments
Manheim, PA

3 Food Vendor Highlights at Root's Country Market & Auction [Summer 2022]

If you ever find yourself at Root's Country Market & Auction, know that you've got options when it comes to basically anything. There is a wide array of vendors covering everything from football cards to Amish furniture, gems, and homemade pies. I stopped by Root's last week for produce and decided to have lunch there as well. Three savory vendors caught my eye, all of them which are fairly busy. There's usually a line, so I am assuming people like what they offer.

Read full story
1 comments
Lititz, PA

Ice Cream and Berries at Harvest Lane [Summer 2022]

It usually doesn't take much to make little kids happy. My guess is a toddler will be happier eating freshly made ice cream on a bench than being dragged around on an all-inclusive trip to Disney. I did just that last week (the ice cream, not Disney). After daycare, we decided to make a detour pit stop at Harvest Lane Farm in Lititz.

Read full story
1 comments
Lancaster, PA

Where to Pick Your Own Strawberries in Lancaster, PA [Early Summer 2022]

It's strawberry season and several farms are offering pick-your-own in Lancaster County, PA. This is a fun activity to do either alone or with friends and family. Either way, the berries somehow tend to taste better when they're self-picked.

Read full story
1 comments
Manheim, PA

3 Fun Playgrounds for Toddlers and Kids in Manheim Township, PA

Lancaster County is a haven when it comes to its family friendliness. You've got the science center, museums for kids, pools, trails, and playgrounds. Today, it's all about the latter, and I am highlighting some of the playgrounds Manheim Township has to offer.

Read full story
Lancaster, PA

Fun Things to Do With Family and Friends This Weekend in Lancaster, PA

There's always something going on in Lancaster, PA. This weekend, several family-friendly events are happening throughout the county, everything from an outdoor community event with firefighters to a pet fest at the Clipper Stadium.

Read full story
Lancaster, PA

Blazin' J's: Spicy Fried Chicken, Summer Vibes in Lancaster, PA

This is fried chicken done right. Blazin' J's is a small, local restaurant that has been a part of the Lancaster food scene since 2019. They started out in the city on East King Street where they make everything from scratch. As the community got wind of the new fried chicken spot, they quickly expanded with a second location at the food court at Park City Mall, as well as investing in a food truck dishing up fried chicken from their kitchen on wheels.

Read full story
7 comments
Lancaster, PA

Small Business Spotlight: Streetfood from Homage in Lancaster, PA

When I heard Homage was going to be at the annual food truck festival in Stauffer Park last weekend, I put it on my list of foods to try. Their menu highlights foods from West Africa, The Caribbean, Central and South America.

Read full story
East Earl, PA

Shady Maple Smorgasbord: The Place to Be if You're Craving It All [Pennsylvania Dutch Foods]

Have you ever been to Shady Maple? It's a unique and kind of overwhelming experience, right?. This cafeteria-style restaurant serves almost 1.5 million people every year and there is often a line to get in. According to its website, Shady Maple Smorgasboard prides itself on being the largest buffet in the country.

Read full story
68 comments
Lancaster, PA

Fresh Produce: Vegetables and Fruits Currently in Season in Lancaster, PA

June is the start of when you get the freshest produce in Pennsylvania Dutch Country. Lancaster is the most productive non-irrigated farming county in the country, making it an amazing place to grow produce. As we continue into the month, you'll find more and more roadside stands popping up, and there are several farmers markets throughout the county offering local and fresh produce.

Read full story
3 comments
Manheim, PA

Root's Country Market & Auction: Upcoming Events [Summer 2022]

Root's Country Market & Auction in Manheim is truly a gem in Lancaster County. About a 20-minute drive from Lancaster City, you'll find Root's, the oldest single-family-run country market in the county. It has grown from what used to be a small poultry auction in 1925 to now having over 200 vendors and several events throughout the year.

Read full story
6 comments

Lancaster Water Week: Featured Events During the Countywide Celebration

Did you know there are over 1,400 miles of streams and rivers in Lancaster County? Some of these beautiful streams are polluted, but there are efforts underway to bring them back to health.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy