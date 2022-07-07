3 Places to Get Juicy Burgers in Lancaster, PA

Photo by Sara Melissa Frost

Sometimes, bar food is the best food. Juicy, big burgers with lots of toppings. Some fries and a couple of pickles on the side. Lancaster has a rich food scene covering everything from Pennsylvania Dutch cuisine, classic American fare to exotic new foods.

Today, it's about the burgers. 3 of them.

Bull's Head Public House

Bull's Head Public House is an ideal spot to eat a good burger in a classic bar setting. Bull's Head is modeled after a traditional British pub. Keeping to the traditional practices of a British pub you will be greeted with a smile from the barman, then seat yourself and place your order at the bar.

It's casual, and the burgers are outstanding. They do have several options - I ended up with the bison burger, made of eight-ounce natural bison, cheddar, guacamole, jalapeño, and crispy onions. So good, and pictured above.

If you're new in town, Bull's Head is also a perfect spot to get into the local community.

Address: 14 East Main Street Lititz, PA 17543

Plough

In the very heart of the city, you'll find Plough, a modern spot serving American fare. The Plough burger consists of a 6-ounce Wagyu beef patty, white cheddar, Plough's own sauce, mustard onions, pickles, and lettuce. Generous portion size and the little extra for this one is the sauce. And the fries. Tasty, with a unique mix of spices.

Plough offers both indoor and outdoor seating. I've only dined inside, and it was a fun experience for a night out. Great service and great food.

Address: 25 S Queen St, Lancaster, PA 17603

Horse Inn

Horse Inn is a must-see in Lancaster, PA. This historic restaurant can be found on an slightly off the beaten path on Fulton Street. The main entrance was at one time on a narrow alleyway which, to this day, remains unnamed. In the early 1920s, the Shaub family renovated the second-floor hayloft into a speakeasy. How unique is that? The original horse stalls were transported upstairs where wagon wheel chandeliers adorn the dining room. Today, Horse Inn is a gem in Lancaster's food scene.

Their cheeseburger is a custom blend of short rib, brisket, chuck and dry-aged beef, with red onion, lettuce, tomato, white American cheese, sauce, Alfred & Sam's Bun. All the good stuff, and you can purchase fries on the side.

Address: 540 E Fulton St, Lancaster, PA 17602