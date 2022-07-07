Small Business Spotlight: Bacon on a Stick and Jerky from York-Based GnawJaw

Photo by Sara Melissa Frost

I didn't realize bacon on a stick was a thing before running into GnawJaw at a recent event.

This family-owned small business in York, run by Eric Farrington, specializes in jerky. If you spot them at a local event in and around Lancaster and York, you might find their very large pieces of bacon on sticks, hot and straight from the grill. Very American, and also full of flavor.

Inspired by the outdoors

Although bacon gets most of the attention during events and festivals, the business' main focus is the jerky. Farrington has been a huge fan of jerky ever since he was a child. He grew up in the Pocono Mountains and spent most of his childhood outdoors - fishing, hunting, and running around, always excited for deer season, which also meant jerky season.

He decided he wanted to try to create his very own jerky and see what he could come up with. After a lot of trying and failing, his friends told him he was onto something. He decided to give it a go.

Four flavors

The results are four very different flavors of jerky:

Nuclear Lick, a citrus-based jerky with layers of flavor. After a few bites, you'll notice the spice and feel how ghost peppers got their name.

Sweet, a fruity smokiness that fits almost anyone’s palate. This one is a popular go-to.

Cajun, with just the right amount of heat to fill your tongue with hickory smoke and layers of flavors.

Angry Dill, perhaps the most creative of them all. This one features crisp and salty dill followed by heat.

Address: GnawJaw is located at 5972 Furnace Road, York, PA 17406